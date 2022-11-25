When they last met: Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons

“When They Last Met” is an ongoing series during the NFL season, recalling the preceding game between Washington and the next opponent on the Commanders’ schedule.

Washington 34, Atlanta 30 – Week 4, October 3, 2021

J.D. McKissic caught a Taylor Heinicke pass, darted down the right sideline, soaring over the end zone line for the winning score as Washington came from behind to defeat Atlanta 34-30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

When Falcons running back Mike Davis had scored from seven yards out, Atlanta led Washington 30-22 early in the final quarter. But Washington forced punts on the next two Falcons possessions and the Washington offense generated two scoring drives.

With 10:00 remaining in the contest, Washington drove 70 yards in ten plays, burning 6:08 seconds off of the clock. The drive concluded when Heinicke found Terry McLaurin on a 17-yard touchdown pass, which was frankly more about McLaurin’s ability to catch a highly dangerous pass attempt. Heinicke’s two-point pass attempt to Ricky Seals-Jones was unsuccessful leaving Washington trailing 30-28 with 3:52 remaining.

The Commanders defense limited the Falcons to a mere six yards in three plays, forcing that second consecutive punt. Taking possession at their own 24, Washington drove 76 yards in 7 plays, the final play being the 30-yard touchdown completion to McKissic for the 34-30 victory.

Heinicke completed 23 of his 33 passing attempts for 290 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a passer rating of 127.1. McLaurin had six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns. McKissic finished with five receptions for 44 yards and the winning touchdown.

Antonio Gibson rushed for 63 yards in 14 attempts while Heinicke also rushed for 43 yards in five carries. DeAndre Carter returned the second-half kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire