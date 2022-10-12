When they last met: Washington and Chicago

“When they last met” is an ongoing series during the NFL season, recalling the preceding game between Washington and the next opponent on the Commanders’ schedule.

Chicago 31, Washington 15 – Week 03, September 23, 2019

This one was a Monday Night Football first-half blowout as the Bears led by 25 at the break and coasted by the Redskins 31-15 at Fed Ex Field.

HaHa Clinton-Dix who had played for Washington in 2018 via a midseason trade by Bruce Allen that defied logical explanation, now started at safety for the Bears and came up with two interceptions. In the opening quarter, Washington quarterback Case Keenum’s pass intended for Trey Quinn was overthrown, intercepted by Clinton-Dix, and returned 37 yards for a touchdown.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw three second-quarter touchdown passes to Taylor Gabriel from 3, 1 and 36 yards as the Bears embarrassed the Redskins 28-3 in the first half.

In the second half, Keenum connected with Terry McLaurin on a 15-yard pass and Paul Richardson from two yards, narrowing the wide gap to a more respectable final score.

Washington actually outgained Chicago 356 to 298. However, they lost the turnover battle, 5-1. Though Keenum passed for two touchdowns and completed 30 of 43 for 332 yards, he also threw three interceptions, was sacked four times, losing 45 yards, and lost two fumbles.

Keenum completed passes to eight different Redskins. Paul Richardson led Washington receivers with eight receptions for 83 yards, followed by Terry McLaurin (6-70), Trey Quinn (5-30) and Chris Thompson (4-79).

Trubisky finished his night 25-31, 231 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Gabriel concluded with 6 receptions for 90 yards and those three touchdowns, while Allen Robinson contributed 6 receptions for 60 yards.

With the win, the Bears climbed to 2-1, while Washington fell to 0-3.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire