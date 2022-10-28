When they last met: Indianapolis and Washington

“When They Last Met” is an ongoing series during the NFL season, recalling the preceding game between Washington and the next opponent on the Commanders’ schedule.

Indianapolis 21, Washington 09 – Week 02, September 16, 2018

Washington fans were excited and encouraged, after Washington had gone out to Arizona and really looked good, easily defeating the Cardinals 24-6. While the Colts had lost their opener at home 34-23 to the Bengals.

The DMV was a buzz with excitement, as Washington had traded in the off season to replace free agent departure Kirk Cousins with Kansas City’s Alex Smith.

Week 2 brought a sudden jolt of reality to Washington fans, as the hometown team was outplayed from start to finish by the Colts. The Colts had led 14-3, and Washington had two opportunities to follow but could manage only Dustin Hopkins’ field goals, falling 21-9 at FedEx Field in Landover.

Even with a D.J. Swearinger second-quarter interception halting a Colt drive in Washington territory, the Colts still manufactured two 75-yard drives resulting in an Andrew Luck 7-yard TD pass to Eric Ebron and a Nyheim 8-yard TD run for an 11-point halftime lead.

Ironically, the Colts generated and delivered on another 75-yard drive in the final quarter, culminating in Luck’s 3-yard pass to T.Y. Hilton for the final score of the day.

The Washington run offense, effective in week one against the Cardinals, was shut down by the Colts. Adrian Peterson had a long run of 14 yards, yet managed a mere 20 total rushing yards in his 11 carries.

Alex Smith completed 33 of 46 for 292 yards and no interceptions. However, Smith was sacked ending one fourth-quarter drive, resulting in another Hopkins field goal from 49 yards.

The next Washington possession moved the ball down to the 20-yard line; however, Jordan Reed fumbled, ending that scoring threat as well.

Chris Thompson led Washington with 13 receptions for 92 yards, while Reed recorded 6 receptions for 55 yards.

Swearinger intercepted his second pass of Luck in the third quarter for Washington.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire