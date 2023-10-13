When they last met: Commanders and Falcons

“When they last met” is an ongoing series during the NFL season, recalling the preceding game between Washington and the next opponent on the Commanders’ schedule.

Washington 19, Atlanta 13 – Week 12, Nov. 27, 2021

Second & goal at the 4-yard line, Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota’s pass was deflected by Daron Payne and intercepted by Kendall Fuller in the end zone, saving Washington for a 19-13 victory over Atlanta.

Daron Payne with a huge tip at the line of scrimmage before Kendall Fuller makes the adjustment for a diving interception to win the game for the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/6PDE2mXgz7 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2022

Leading 19-13, the Commanders offense punted the ball to Atlanta, and the Falcons took over at their own 16-yard line with 5:03 remaining.

A Cordarrelle Patterson five-yard run gave the Falcons a first down at their own 30. Then Mariota found Olamide Zaccheaus for 45 yards and a second first down, this one at the Washington 25.

Tyler Allgeier ran five yards for a first down at the Washington 14. On 3rd & 1 from the 5, Montez Sweat was offside.

But on the next play, a 1st & goal from the Washington 2, Sweat broke through, tackling Mariota for a two-yard loss, setting up the game-winning play by Payne and Fuller.

It was the 2022 season in microcosm. The Washington offense struggling, the Washington defense keeping the Commanders in the game, and in this case, actually saving the game.

Trailing 3-0, Taylor Heinicke found Brian Robinson Jr for a 14-yard touchdown pass on the Commanders’ first possession, which was a 74-yard drive for a 7-3 lead.

Tied 10-10 in the third quarter, Heinicke passed to tight end John Bates for a 14-yard score and a 16-10 lead before Joey Slye missed the extra point.

Leading 16-13, Slye was successful on his 45-yard field goal attempt for a Washington 19-13 lead with 9:05 remaining.

Robinson rushed for 105 yards in his 18 carries, while Terry McLaurin led Washington receivers with 48 receiving yards on his four receptions.

Leading the Falcons were Allgeier and Patterson, who both rushed 11 times for 54 and 52 yards, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire