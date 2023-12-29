When they last met: Commanders and 49ers

“When they last met” is an ongoing series during the NFL season, recalling the preceding game between Washington and the next opponent on the Commanders’ schedule.

San Francisco 37, Washington 20 – Week 16, Dec. 24, 2022

Brock Purdy completed 15 of 22 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns as the Commanders fell to the San Francisco 49ers 37-20 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Entering the game with a 7-6-1, the Commanders playing for a playoff berth, went toe-to-toe with the 49ers, as the game was tied 7-7 at the half. The Commanders had missed a huge opportunity in the second quarter when inside the 5, they ran four plays but could not score.

Purdy completed touchdown passes of 34 and 33 yards to George Kittle, extending the 49ers lead to 21-7.

But Washington starter Taylor Heinicke answered with a 3-yard scoring pass to Terry McLaurin with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter, narrowing the deficit to 21-14.

The 49ers defense then shut down the Commanders offense, resulting in three consecutive possessions resulting in Robbie Gould field goals, extending the 49ers’ lead to 30-14.

Ron Rivera benched Heinicke and turned to Carson Wentz. Wentz responded, completing 12 of 16 passes for 123 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel.

As a result of Wentz playing well, Rivera named Wentz the starter for the next week against the Browns, but Wentz played poorly; Washington lost at home to the Browns and was officially eliminated from the 2022 playoff race.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire