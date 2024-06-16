Last line of defense: Tuscola ironman defender named Player of the Year

Jun. 15—Most of the praise on a soccer field typically goes to those finishing off the attacks and scoring goals, but the work done on the other end of the field is just as important. That's the side of the field that The Mountaineer's selection for Player of the Year comes from.

Tuscola senior defender Anna Roth was one of the most dominant players on the field this spring — lifting her team from the back game after game.

"Usually, she was the best athlete on the field, no matter who we played," Tuscola coach Ray Sugg said. "I was not worried about the other team having a player to outrun her. I built the defense around her at that center-back spot. She covered up everyone else."

Similar to offensive linemen in football, soccer defenders usually don't get a lot of praise, but are some of the most important players on the field.

"It's not a position that garners a lot of statistics," Sugg said. "We just know that we were a better team with her back there."

Roth began playing soccer when she was four years old. Since then, she has continued to make a name for herself on the field.

Away from the field, Sugg described Roth as a "sweet young lady, very quiet, very intense," but said the same focus she shows on the field carries over into the classroom.

On the field, Roth was a key piece to a successful Tuscola season.

Sugg, who is in his first year in his current tenure with the Mounties, has a significant focus on strong defense — allowing Roth to take in some of the spotlight.

"That was honestly a first throughout all of my time playing soccer," Roth said. "Everyone was always focused on finishing and defense never got much praise and was overlooked. It was nice to see someone who put more focus on it and practiced it."

Right after he first agreed to take the Tuscola job, Sugg watched Roth play with her club team. He saw the senior commanding the field from her centerback position.

The coach said previously at Tuscola, Roth had been used to take away the opponent's best player by focusing on the individual. After watching Roth play once, he knew that was no longer going to be the game plan under his coaching.

"I watched her play one game and knew that was my center back. The rest of the planning was built on that."

From there, Roth put together an incredible season on the defensive end of the field.

"She was our MVP," Sugg said. "There were no questions asked."

Roth said she enjoys the camaraderie of soccer and building friendships with her teammates.

But for one teammate, it was more than just a friendship. Freshman Haven Roth played alongside her sister this season for the Mounties.

"That was really fun," Anna Roth said. "That was the first time we were able to play together and probably the last."

This season, the senior scored once and grabbed one assist. But that singular goal was a big one.

In the first of two County Clash games against cross-county rivals Pisgah, Roth scored a header to put the Mounties up 2-0. Roth described that as her favorite moment this season.

"That was a good moment," she said.

As the season rolled on, it was clear the Mounties had something going for them. As the regular season closed out, Tuscola had locked up a playoff berth.

While the Mountaineers couldn't grab a playoff win, making it that far was a big moment for the team.

"It was really special," Roth said. "We all put a lot of effort towards that game. While it wasn't the result we were looking for, we all worked really hard."

A big part of the team's success this season came down to Roth's play.

"At least once every game, she had a goal-saving tackle," Sugg said. "Every game that was a close victory, and we had a lot of those, Anna was a huge factor."

Because of her impact, Roth played every minute of every game this season.

"I think it was a cool experience," Roth said. "I like being able to play every minute of every game."

Part of the reason she was able to stay on the field was the fact the senior managed to avoid fouls. Roth said her favorite part of playing defense was the ability to be more physical, but as Sugg pointed out, she did it the right way.

"She rarely got called for a foul," Sugg said. "She's very physical but did it in a clean way."

That consistency helped her team in more ways than one.

"The rest of our team felt comfortable to do their job because they knew if they made a mistake they had Anna behind them," Sugg said.

Sugg described Roth as a leader on the team, saying that the coaching staff listened whenever she had an idea of what to do defensively.

"I really enjoyed coaching her," Sugg said. "She's one of those players that I could just tell her what I wanted to do and she'd carry it out. But I also trusted her judgment."