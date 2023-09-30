'Last year was last year': Millwood mindset is to make another run at Class 2A state title

Millwood's season initially didn't get off to the start that they would've hoped.

Following a 47-24 loss to Heritage Hall in Week 1 of the season, Class 2A No. 2-ranked Falcons struggled to find an identity of what the team was at its core. The blowout loss made coaches and players look inside to seek change to set a tone to live by for the rest of the season.

Since the Week 1 loss, Millwood's mindset and approach have changed drastically. The Falcons have been on a roll during the stretch, going 4-0 in their last four games including a 34-16 win over Chisholm on Friday night.

"We've got to do our jobs as one — as an entire unit — that means we're prepared all around as coaches, as players and as trainers," said Falcons head coach Darwin Franklin. "When we're doing what we're supposed to do, we can be a really dangerous ball club for opposing teams week to week."

More: Three and out: How Oklahoma high school football's top Week 5 games were won

"It all starts with our preparation in practice every week. If we can get in a constant rhythm of perfecting mistakes and take accountability for where we were wrong, to come together, the sky's the limit for where I believe we can go."

Franklin has set high expectations for each member of the Millwood football program. Just a year removed from finishing as the runner-up in Class 2A, the team appears to be on pace to get another opportunity to compete for their first state championship since 2017.

Millwood is outscoring opponents 157-29 in their last four games, largely highlighted by a record-setting performance in Week 2 where they defeated Class 3A's Douglass 81-0. They've produced over 1,200 yards of total offense combined with 10 takeaways on defense — five of which came in their win at L.W. Good Stadium on Friday.

"I think we're turning a corner at the right time," three-star Falcons edge rusher Micho Lavine said. "It's good to see the results when we put together a performance like this and really lock in."

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound North Texas commit was responsible for the first of five passes intercepted by Millwood's defense against Chisholm.

"This was a very big game for us against one of the best teams in the conference. It's games like this that really highlight the work we put in all summer and every week. Coach Franklin does a great job of game planning and getting the most out of us when we step out on the field."

More: How RyJan Reininger carries family football legacy at Oklahoma School for the Deaf

It was apparent early on that Millwood would dominate the game on the ground. Falcons running back Lemar Davis shot out the gate with a 73-yard touchdown run on Millwood’s second play from scrimmage to put them ahead 6-0. In the second half, Davis got loose again for a 52-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth quarter, slamming the door on any potential fourth-quarter comeback from Chisholm.

Despite Millwood quarterback CJ Turnbull missing the entire second half after sustaining a right shoulder injury, Davis elevated his play in his absence. The sophomore ended the night rushing the ball 14 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Davis isn't letting his big night in the box score distract him from the main end goal, however. He believes the Falcons' four-game win streak is evidence that they're closer to being the potential state championship team they strived to be a year ago.

"Last year was last year — we can't do anything about that now," said Davis. "What we can control is what we do every week so we can be playing in December."

"We know we've got a long ways to go to get to where we want to be, but I have no doubt we can get there. As long as we all stay connected and true to ourselves, I love our chance to win every time we suit up."

Jordan Davis covers high school sports for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Jordan? He can be reached at jdavis@oklahoman.com or on X/Twitter at @jdavis34_. Sign up for The Varsity Club newsletter to access more high school coverage. Support Jordan’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

More: Oklahoma high school football scoreboard: OSSAA Week 5 schedule, scores & highlights

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: Millwood beats Chisholm in OSSAA Week 5