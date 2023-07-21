A last hurrah? What 2024 Eagles roster might look like if these 3 legends don't return

There are no official farewell tours in the NFL, but it's becoming clear that the Eagles could very well be conducting one for three legendary players this season in defensive end Brandon Graham, center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

All arrived during a three-year span from 2010-12, and all are quite possibly playing their last season.

Right tackle Lane Johnson, who arrived in 2013, is right up there with those three. But Johnson just signed a contract extension through the 2026 season. He'll be 36 at the end of it, and he has already said that it will be his last contract.

Still, it will be hard to imagine an Eagles team next season without Graham, Kelce and Cox. The three, along with Johnson, were integral parts of the Eagles' only Super Bowl victory, back in the 2017-18 season. Graham's strip-sack of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the final minutes will live forever in Eagles' lore.

Yet all three are in the final year of their contracts. They're all well into their 30s. And the Eagles have already drafted their replacements.

Their impact goes well beyond their lofty accomplishments, to their leadership and the culture they built. Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata pointed this out when asked recently about Kelce. And the feelings are similar among defensive players about Cox and Graham.

"The legend of Jason Kelce will forever live in these hallways," Mailata said. "It’s not even myth anymore. People talk about myths, but the legend of Jason Kelce will be a real story. One day his picture is going to be up here on the wall.

"I have so much respect for Kelce. He’s the epitome of a football player, and a true leader and captain."

Kelce has contemplated retirement in each of the past five offseasons, only to return each time. Kelce has already dropped a few hints that this season could be his last.

The Eagles drafted Cam Jurgens in the second round last season, with Kelce's blessing. Jurgens is expected to play right guard this season. Also, Kelce's podcast "New Heights" with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is extremely popular. And Kelce also did some broadcast training during the offseason.

"Part of the reason why I started doing all these other things is because I know the time is coming to an end," Kelce said. "I want to make sure I’m in a good position once I get done playing, that I have outlets. … I think retirement becomes an easier decision when you know firmly what you want to do.

"I guess there are days when I don’t want to do this (anymore). But I think that largely, over the course of a season, I still really enjoy coming in. I still feel like I can do it. I still feel like I’m healthy enough to do it. And I can do it the right way."

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, center, stands with defensive end Brandon Graham (55) offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and center Jason Kelce (62) after the NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 31-7.

Climbing the Eagles' all-time charts

There are also the on-the-field accomplishments.

Graham is going into his 14th season, tying him with Chuck Bednarik for the longest tenure in team history. Graham is fourth in games played as an Eagle with 178. Kelce is right behind him at 176, and Cox is seventh at 173.

All three can pass franchise leader David Akers (188 games) this season. Kelce, with 139 consecutive games started, can pass franchise leader Jon Runyan if he starts the first six games of this season.

Graham (70 sacks) and Cox (65) rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in team history. They won't come close to catching franchise leader Reggie White, who has 124. But they can certainly pass Clyde Simmons, who ranks third with 76, and come close to Trent Cole, who has 85½.

Graham and Cox, like Kelce and Johnson, embrace their roles as mentors to the young players.

For Cox, that means helping along rookie first-round pick Jalen Carter, who is expected to have a significant role this season, and Jordan Davis, the Eagles' first-round pick last year. Graham has been doing the same with Josh Sweat and now with rookie Nolan Smith.

"I’m super fortunate to be where I’m at," Johnson said. "And being in the second half of my career, my goal now is to develop the younger guys and bring those guys along. And be a better leader."

Here's how different the Eagles team of 2024 might look compared with the squad that will open camp on Tuesday.

A 2024 position-by-position rundown

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts will be starting his five-year contract extension worth as much as $255 million. Marcus Mariota is on a one-year contract, so the Eagles would either have to sign him to a new deal or bring in another veteran. Or they could go with rookie Tanner McKee, the Eagles' sixth-round pick, or Ian Book as the backup.

Running back: Kenny Gainwell and Trey Sermon are the only running backs under contract beyond this season. It's possible the Eagles would bring back either D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny or Boston Scott if the price is right. More likely, the Eagles will draft a running back or add a low-cost veteran.

Tight end: Just like this season, Dallas Goedert is the bell-cow here, with a big dropoff behind him.

Wide receiver: A.J. Brown and DeVona Smith once again are the stars. But Quez Watkins, currently in the last year of his rookie contract, could leave and become a No. 2 receiver elsewhere. Olympic hurdler Devon Allen and undrafted free agent Joseph Ngata could be in the mix next season.

Offensive line: Here are the projected starters from left to right − Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Johnson. This is assuming Kelce finally hangs it up, Jurgens moves to center, and Steen, a third-round pick, takes over at right guard. The line won't be the same without Kelce, a likely Hall of Famer.

Edge rushers: Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson. In addition to Graham, Derek Barnett is also a free agent. They will likely need a veteran for depth.

Defensive tackle: Carter, Davis, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo. If Cox doesn't return, another veteran might be needed for depth, especially if Carter and Davis struggle this season. Marlon Tuipulotu is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Linebacker: Nakobe Dean, Shaun Bradley, Christian Elliss. Look out for undrafted free agent Ben VanSumeren from Michigan State making the roster this season and next. But the Eagles will likely have to sign a low-cost free agent to start next to Dean.

Cornerback: James Bradberry, Kelee Ringo, Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe, Zech McPhearson. Darius Slay was nearly released this offseason. He'll turn 33 late in the season, and Ringo was drafted to learn behind him and Bradberry. Eli Ricks, an undrafted free agent, could be in the mix.

Safety: Sydney Brown, Reed Blankenship. This position will need addressing, whether in the draft or free agency. Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans are on one-year deals, and K'Von Wallace is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: A look at 2024 Eagles without Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce