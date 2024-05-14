The last-gasp goal that spelled beginning of end for Montomgery

Hibs went to Fir Park on 13 April knowing they likely needed to win to keep their top-six hopes alive.

Nick Montgomery's side needed to take one more point from this game than Dundee managed over their remaining two pre-split fixtures to leapfrog the Dark Blues in sixth place.

They looked well on course for three invaluable points when Myziane Maolida scored from the spot 20 minutes into the second half.

But with just 20 seconds of stoppage time remaining, Motherwell's Shane Blaney lashed home a wonderful equaliser to snatch a point for the hosts.

It proved to be a fatal blow. Dundee's draw away to Aberdeen saw Hibs consigned to the bottom six, a failure that marked the beginning of the end for Montgomery, who has now been sacked a little over a month later.