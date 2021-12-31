Last five Ohio State Rose Bowl appearances and results

The Rose Bowl signifies a bit of a disappointing season for this version of the Ohio State Buckeyes, but it is still an accomplishment to reach the “Grandaddy of them all,” though the luster may have been lost a little with the advent of the College Football Playoff. Despite the opt-outs and the fact Ohio State failed to make the Big Ten Championship, it is still important for the momentum of this program to beat the Utah Utes.

The Buckeyes may be entering this contest with what appears to be a less than ideal mindset but Utah is going to be wanting this win bad as evidenced by their team photos and amazing uniforms for the occasion. Before diving into the 2022 version of the game let’s take a look at the last five times Ohio State played in this historic bowl and the results.

2019 Rose Bowl vs. Washington

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Parris Campbell (21) celebrates after making a catch for a touchdown with wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) in the first quarter against the Washington Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2019 Rose Bowl featured then Big Ten Champion Ohio State, against the Pac-12 champion Washington Huskies. Ohio State won the close victory, 28-23 in Urban Meyer’s last game as Ohio State head coach.

2010 Rose Bowl vs. Oregon

Jan 1, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) reacts after the 2010 Rose Bowl against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Oregon 26-17. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

The 2010 Rose Bowl featured the Big Ten Champion Ohio State Buckeyes against Pac-12 Champion Oregon Ducks. Ohio State won 26-17 with Terrelle Pryor being named MVP with 266 passing yards and 72 rushing yards.

1997 Rose Bowl vs. Arizona State

*** NOTE: THIS PHOTO ALSO RAN 12/28/97 (5E); and 1/19/97, PG. 3E, SPORTS. *** college football — OSU Quarterback Joe Germaine passes during the final touchdown drive on the way to winning the 1997 Rose Bowl against Arizona State. Photo by Eric Albrecht.

The Ohio State Buckeyes took on the Arizona State Sun Devils in a classic. Joe Germaine earned MVP honors leading Ohio State to a 20-17 win. The Buckeyes spoiled Arizona State’s national championship hopes.

1985 Rose Bowl vs. USC

Jan 1, 1985; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California wide receiver Tim Ware (19) in action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 1985 Rose Bowl where USC beat OSU 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the USC Trojans 20-17 despite the Buckeyes being favored in the game. USC won off the back of efforts from quarterback Tim Green and linebacker, Jack Del Rio.

1980 Rose Bowl vs. USC

Jan 1, 1980, Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back Charles White (12) carries the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 1980 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. The Trojans defeated the Buckeyes 17-16. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost their opportunity to be named national champions, losing to the USC Trojans, 17-16. USC Heisman Trophy winner Charles White earned Rose Bowl MVP with 247 yards.

