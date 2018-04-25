Last five FCS draft classes
(STATS) - FCS players selected in the last five NFL drafts:
2017 NFL DRAFT (15 FCS SELECTIONS)
Kansas City Chiefs (2nd round, 59th overall selection) - Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
Los Angeles Rams (3rd, 69) - Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington
New England Patriots (3rd, 83) - Derek Rivers, DE/OLB, Youngstown State
Arizona Cardinals (3rd, 98) - Chad Williams, WR, Grambling State
Denver Broncos (3rd, 101) - Brendan Langley, CB, Lamar
Chicago Bears (4th, 119) - Tarik Cohen, RB, North Carolina A&T
Los Angeles Rams (4th, 125) - Samson Ebukam, OLB, Eastern Washington
Houston Texans (4th, 130) - Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell
Detroit Lions (5th, 165) - Jamal Agnew, CB, San Diego
New York Giants (5th, 167) - Avery Moss, DE, Youngstown State
Atlanta Falcons (5th, 174) - Eric Saubert, TE, Drake
Denver Broncos (6th, 203) - De'Angelo Henderson, RB, Coastal Carolina
Tennessee Titans (6th, 217) - Corey Levin, OG, Chattanooga
Oakland Raiders (7th, 231) - Jylan Ware, OT, Alabama State
Tennessee Titans (7th, 236) - Brad Seaton, OT, Villanova
2016 NFL DRAFT (20 FCS SELECTIONS)
Philadelphia Eagles (1st, 2) - Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2nd, 39) - Noah Spence, DE/OLB, Eastern Kentucky
Carolina Panthers (2nd, 62) - James Bradberry, CB, Samford
Pittsburgh Steelers (3rd, 89) - Javon Hargrave, DT, South Carolina State
Tampa Buccaneers (4th, 108) - Ryan Smith, CB, North Carolina Central
Detroit Lions (4th, 111) - Miles Killebrew, SS, Southern Utah
Chicago Bears (4th, 127) - Deiondre Hall, DB, Northern Iowa
Cleveland Browns (4th, 138) - Seth DeValve, TE, Princeton
Indianapolis Colts (5th, 155) - Joe Haeg, OT, North Dakota State
Tennessee Titans (5th, 158) - LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah
Seattle Seahawks (5th, 170) - Cole Toner, OT, Harvard
Los Angeles Rams (6th, 177) - Temarrick Hemingway, TE, South Carolina State
Jacksonville Jaguars (6th, 181) - Tyrone Holmes, OLB, Montana
Chicago Bears (6th, 185) - DeAndre Houston-Carson, FS, William & Mary
Arizona Cardinals (6th, 205) - Harlan Miller, CB, Southeastern Louisiana
New England Patriots (6th, 208) - Kamu Grugier-Hall, OLB, Eastern Illinois
Jacksonville Jaguars (7th, 226) - Jonathan Woodard, DE, Central Arkansas
New York Jets (7th, 235) - Lachlan Edwards, P, Sam Houston State
Indianapolis Colts (7th, 239) - Trevor Bates, LB, Maine
Carolina Panthers (7th, 252) - Beau Sandland, TE, Montana State
2015 NFL DRAFT (17 FCS SELECTIONS)
San Francisco 49ers (2nd, 46) - Jaquiski Tartt, SS, Samford
Arizona Cardinals (3rd, 86) - David Johnson, RB, Northern Iowa
Arizona Cardinals (4th, 116) - Rodney Gunter, DT/DE, Delaware State
Baltimore Ravens (4th, 135) - Tray Walker, CB, Texas Southern
Minnesota Vikings (5th, 143) - MyCole Pruitt, TE, Southern Illinois
New Orleans Saints (5th, 148) - Davis Tull, OLB, Chattanooga
San Diego Chargers (5th, 153) - Kyle Emanuel, OLB, North Dakota State
Seattle Seahawks (5th, 170) - Tye Smith, CB, Towson
Baltimore Ravens (5th, 171) - Nick Boyle, TE, Delaware
Kansas City Chiefs (5th, 173) - James O'Shaughnessy, TE, Illinois State
Baltimore Ravens (5th, 176) - Robert Myers, OG, Tennessee State
Oakland Raiders (7th, 218) - Anthony Morris, OG, Tennessee State
Jacksonville Jaguars (7th, 220) - Neal Sterling, WR, Monmouth
New York Jets (7th, 223) - Deon Simon, NT, Northwestern State
Atlanta Falcons (7th, 225) - Jake Rodgers, OT, Eastern Washington
Buffalo Bills (7th, 234) - Dezmin Lewis, WR, Central Arkansas
Tennessee Titans (7th, 245) - Tre McBride, WR, William & Mary
2014 NFL DRAFT (19 FCS SELECTIONS)
New England Patriots (2nd, 62) - Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Eastern Illinois
Miami Dolphins (3rd, 67) - Billy Turner, OT, North Dakota State
Cleveland Browns (3rd, 94) - Terrance West, RB, Towson
Minnesota Vikings (3rd, 96) - Jerick McKinnon, RB, Georgia Southern
Miami Dolphins (4th, 125) - Walt Aikens, CB, Liberty
New York Jets (4th, 137) - Dakota Dozier, OG, Furman
Baltimore Ravens (4th, 138) - Lorenzo Taliaferro, RB/FB, Coastal Carolina
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5th, 143) - Kadeem Edwards, OG, Tennessee State
Detroit Lions (5th, 158) - Caraun Reid, DT, Princeton
Miami Dolphins (5th, 171) - Jordan Tripp, OLB, Montana
Minnesota Vikings (6th, 184) - Kendall James, CB, Maine
Miami Dolphins (6th, 190) - Matt Hazel, WR, Coastal Carolina
Arizona Cardinals (6th, 196) - Walter Powell, WR, Murray State
St. Louis Rams (7th, 226) - Mitchell Van Dyk, OT, Portland State
Miami Dolphins (7th, 234) - Terrence Fede, DE, Marist
Oakland Raiders (7th, 235) - Shelby Harris, DT, Illinois State
St. Louis Rams (7th, 250) - Demetrius Rhaney, C, Tennessee State
Cincinnati Bengals (7th, 252) - Lavelle Westbrooks, CB, Georgia Southern
Atlanta Falcons (7th, 255) - Tyler Starr, OLB, South Dakota
2013 NFL DRAFT (19 FCS SELECTIONS)
Atlanta Falcons (2nd, 60) - Robert Alford, CB, Southeastern Louisiana
New Orleans Saints (3rd, 75) - Terron Armstead, OT, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Dallas Cowboys (3rd, 80) - J.J. Wilcox, SS, Georgia Southern
Dallas Cowboys (4th, 114) - B.W. Webb, CB, William & Mary
Arizona Cardinals (4th, 116) - Earl Watford, OG, James Madison
Green Bay Packers (4th, 122) - J.C. Tretter, OT, Cornell
Baltimore Ravens (4th, 130) - Kyle Juszczyk, FB, Harvard
Indianapolis Colts (5th, 139) - Montori Hughes, DT, UT Martin
New York Giants (5th, 152) - Cooper Taylor, S, Richmond
Detroit Lions (5th, 165) - Sam Martin, P, Appalachian State
Green Bay Packers (6th, 193) - Nate Palmer, OLB, Illinois State
Houston Texans (6th, 195) - Alan Bonner, WR, Jacksonville State
Kansas City Chiefs (7th, 207) - Mike Catapano, DE, Princeton
Jacksonville Jaguars (7th, 210) - Demetrius McCray, CB, Appalachian State
San Diego Chargers (7th, 221) - Brad Sorensen, QB, Southern Utah
Pittsburgh Steelers (7th, 223) - Nick Williams, DT, Samford
Baltimore Ravens (7th, 238) - Aaron Mellette, WR, Elon
Seattle Seahawks (7th, 241) - Jared Smith, DT, New Hampshire
Detroit Lions (7th, 245) - Brandon Hepburn, ILB, Florida A&M