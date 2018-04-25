Last five FCS draft classes

(STATS) - FCS players selected in the last five NFL drafts:

2017 NFL DRAFT (15 FCS SELECTIONS)

Kansas City Chiefs (2nd round, 59th overall selection) - Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

Los Angeles Rams (3rd, 69) - Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

New England Patriots (3rd, 83) - Derek Rivers, DE/OLB, Youngstown State

Arizona Cardinals (3rd, 98) - Chad Williams, WR, Grambling State

Denver Broncos (3rd, 101) - Brendan Langley, CB, Lamar

Chicago Bears (4th, 119) - Tarik Cohen, RB, North Carolina A&T

Los Angeles Rams (4th, 125) - Samson Ebukam, OLB, Eastern Washington

Houston Texans (4th, 130) - Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell

Detroit Lions (5th, 165) - Jamal Agnew, CB, San Diego

New York Giants (5th, 167) - Avery Moss, DE, Youngstown State

Atlanta Falcons (5th, 174) - Eric Saubert, TE, Drake

Denver Broncos (6th, 203) - De'Angelo Henderson, RB, Coastal Carolina

Tennessee Titans (6th, 217) - Corey Levin, OG, Chattanooga

Oakland Raiders (7th, 231) - Jylan Ware, OT, Alabama State

Tennessee Titans (7th, 236) - Brad Seaton, OT, Villanova

2016 NFL DRAFT (20 FCS SELECTIONS)

Philadelphia Eagles (1st, 2) - Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2nd, 39) - Noah Spence, DE/OLB, Eastern Kentucky

Carolina Panthers (2nd, 62) - James Bradberry, CB, Samford

Pittsburgh Steelers (3rd, 89) - Javon Hargrave, DT, South Carolina State

Tampa Buccaneers (4th, 108) - Ryan Smith, CB, North Carolina Central

Detroit Lions (4th, 111) - Miles Killebrew, SS, Southern Utah

Chicago Bears (4th, 127) - Deiondre Hall, DB, Northern Iowa

Cleveland Browns (4th, 138) - Seth DeValve, TE, Princeton

Indianapolis Colts (5th, 155) - Joe Haeg, OT, North Dakota State

Tennessee Titans (5th, 158) - LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah

Seattle Seahawks (5th, 170) - Cole Toner, OT, Harvard

Los Angeles Rams (6th, 177) - Temarrick Hemingway, TE, South Carolina State

Jacksonville Jaguars (6th, 181) - Tyrone Holmes, OLB, Montana

Chicago Bears (6th, 185) - DeAndre Houston-Carson, FS, William & Mary

Arizona Cardinals (6th, 205) - Harlan Miller, CB, Southeastern Louisiana

New England Patriots (6th, 208) - Kamu Grugier-Hall, OLB, Eastern Illinois

Jacksonville Jaguars (7th, 226) - Jonathan Woodard, DE, Central Arkansas

New York Jets (7th, 235) - Lachlan Edwards, P, Sam Houston State

Indianapolis Colts (7th, 239) - Trevor Bates, LB, Maine

Carolina Panthers (7th, 252) - Beau Sandland, TE, Montana State

2015 NFL DRAFT (17 FCS SELECTIONS)

San Francisco 49ers (2nd, 46) - Jaquiski Tartt, SS, Samford

Arizona Cardinals (3rd, 86) - David Johnson, RB, Northern Iowa

Arizona Cardinals (4th, 116) - Rodney Gunter, DT/DE, Delaware State

Baltimore Ravens (4th, 135) - Tray Walker, CB, Texas Southern

Minnesota Vikings (5th, 143) - MyCole Pruitt, TE, Southern Illinois

New Orleans Saints (5th, 148) - Davis Tull, OLB, Chattanooga

San Diego Chargers (5th, 153) - Kyle Emanuel, OLB, North Dakota State

Seattle Seahawks (5th, 170) - Tye Smith, CB, Towson

Baltimore Ravens (5th, 171) - Nick Boyle, TE, Delaware

Kansas City Chiefs (5th, 173) - James O'Shaughnessy, TE, Illinois State

Baltimore Ravens (5th, 176) - Robert Myers, OG, Tennessee State

Oakland Raiders (7th, 218) - Anthony Morris, OG, Tennessee State

Jacksonville Jaguars (7th, 220) - Neal Sterling, WR, Monmouth

New York Jets (7th, 223) - Deon Simon, NT, Northwestern State

Atlanta Falcons (7th, 225) - Jake Rodgers, OT, Eastern Washington

Buffalo Bills (7th, 234) - Dezmin Lewis, WR, Central Arkansas

Tennessee Titans (7th, 245) - Tre McBride, WR, William & Mary

2014 NFL DRAFT (19 FCS SELECTIONS)

New England Patriots (2nd, 62) - Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Eastern Illinois

Miami Dolphins (3rd, 67) - Billy Turner, OT, North Dakota State

Cleveland Browns (3rd, 94) - Terrance West, RB, Towson

Minnesota Vikings (3rd, 96) - Jerick McKinnon, RB, Georgia Southern

Miami Dolphins (4th, 125) - Walt Aikens, CB, Liberty

New York Jets (4th, 137) - Dakota Dozier, OG, Furman

Baltimore Ravens (4th, 138) - Lorenzo Taliaferro, RB/FB, Coastal Carolina

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5th, 143) - Kadeem Edwards, OG, Tennessee State

Detroit Lions (5th, 158) - Caraun Reid, DT, Princeton

Miami Dolphins (5th, 171) - Jordan Tripp, OLB, Montana

Minnesota Vikings (6th, 184) - Kendall James, CB, Maine

Miami Dolphins (6th, 190) - Matt Hazel, WR, Coastal Carolina

Arizona Cardinals (6th, 196) - Walter Powell, WR, Murray State

St. Louis Rams (7th, 226) - Mitchell Van Dyk, OT, Portland State

Miami Dolphins (7th, 234) - Terrence Fede, DE, Marist

Oakland Raiders (7th, 235) - Shelby Harris, DT, Illinois State

St. Louis Rams (7th, 250) - Demetrius Rhaney, C, Tennessee State

Cincinnati Bengals (7th, 252) - Lavelle Westbrooks, CB, Georgia Southern

Atlanta Falcons (7th, 255) - Tyler Starr, OLB, South Dakota

2013 NFL DRAFT (19 FCS SELECTIONS)

Atlanta Falcons (2nd, 60) - Robert Alford, CB, Southeastern Louisiana

New Orleans Saints (3rd, 75) - Terron Armstead, OT, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Dallas Cowboys (3rd, 80) - J.J. Wilcox, SS, Georgia Southern

Dallas Cowboys (4th, 114) - B.W. Webb, CB, William & Mary

Arizona Cardinals (4th, 116) - Earl Watford, OG, James Madison

Green Bay Packers (4th, 122) - J.C. Tretter, OT, Cornell

Baltimore Ravens (4th, 130) - Kyle Juszczyk, FB, Harvard

Indianapolis Colts (5th, 139) - Montori Hughes, DT, UT Martin

New York Giants (5th, 152) - Cooper Taylor, S, Richmond

Detroit Lions (5th, 165) - Sam Martin, P, Appalachian State

Green Bay Packers (6th, 193) - Nate Palmer, OLB, Illinois State

Houston Texans (6th, 195) - Alan Bonner, WR, Jacksonville State

Kansas City Chiefs (7th, 207) - Mike Catapano, DE, Princeton

Jacksonville Jaguars (7th, 210) - Demetrius McCray, CB, Appalachian State

San Diego Chargers (7th, 221) - Brad Sorensen, QB, Southern Utah

Pittsburgh Steelers (7th, 223) - Nick Williams, DT, Samford

Baltimore Ravens (7th, 238) - Aaron Mellette, WR, Elon

Seattle Seahawks (7th, 241) - Jared Smith, DT, New Hampshire

Detroit Lions (7th, 245) - Brandon Hepburn, ILB, Florida A&M