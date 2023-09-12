Last division race: Florida football enters final SEC East season a heavy underdog.

There was a time when winning the SEC East was a foregone conclusion for Florida football.

In the Steve Spurrier era, the Florida Gators won the east in seven of the first nine years of divisional play. Trips to Birmingham and Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game were the norm, not the exception.

Alas, it's Kirby Smart's world now, as Georgia has won the SEC East in five of the last six years. UF did interrupt that string during the pandemic season in 2020, winning the SEC East before the beginning of the end of the Dan Mullen era.

Florida will begin its quest to end divisional play on a high note when it hosts rival No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday at The Swamp (7 p.m., ESPN). Not many are expecting UF to unseat Georgia as division champs in its second season under head coach Billy Napier. The Gators (1-1) have been picked to finish anywhere from third to fifth in division and enter this week as 7.5-point underdogs at home against the resurgent Vols, who went 11-2 last season.

But September remains a time for optimism. If Florida could upset the Vols, it would go a long way in changing perception about UF's ability to compete for a division crown.

"I remember Coach Spurrier talking to us about the importance of winning the SEC East, what that meant when we beat Tennessee in September, to give us basically a two-game lead in the standings," former Florida receiver Chris Doering said on the Gainesville Sun's Swampcast last month.

Napier, who grew up a fan of Florida's football teams under Spurrier in the 1990s, understands the importance of the divisional game as well.

"It's an incredible opportunity, man," Napier said. "I think for me in particular, I can tell you, get a chance to play Florida-Tennessee, it's a big deal, right? We're excited about the challenge."

It's Georgia and everybody else

Doering, in his ninth year an ESPN/SEC Network college football analyst, projects the division as a one-team race.

"It's Georgia and everybody else," he said. "I think there's even a significant gap between (Georgia) and Tennessee. And honestly, I think Tennessee may even take a step back this year. I was surprised by this stat we received from ESPN stats and information, but Tennessee hasn't won 11 games in back-to-back seasons since 1997 and 1998.

"I know that's a difficult task, but it's been a long time since they've been able to do it. You lose (quarterback) Hendon Hooker, who is one of your best players in the history of that program. I do like (quarterback) Joe Milton and coach (Josh) Heupel and his offense, but I think it's going to ... between them to take a step back, a lot of other SEC East teams to take a step forward and how much studying a lot of really smart defensive coordinators have put into trying to figure out that Tennessee offense this year, I think it's going to be a tougher season than people expect."

Florida has gone 6-10 in its last 16 SEC games under Mullen and Napier. As programs such as Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee have improved in the SEC East, Florida has remained stagnant.

"There are a lot of teams right now that are bunched up in the middle of this conference," Doering said. "What you saw last year was Tennessee and South Carolina feasting on teams like Kentucky, like Florida, like Missouri in order to elevate themselves a little bit more in the east. It's going to happen again. There's going to be cannibalization of teams in the east, one another, eating each other up."

Not much sentiment for end of divisional play

For those keeping score at home, Florida has won the most SEC East titles since divisional play began in 1992 (13), followed by Georgia (10), Tennessee (5), Missouri (2) and South Carolina (1). Kentucky and Vanderbilt have yet to win a division title.

With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC in 2024, all 16 teams will be jumbled into one pot, with the top two teams in the league meeting for the SEC title game. Good luck figuring out tiebreakers.

"It's the cost of progress," said Smart, who played in the SEC East for Georgia in the 1990s before taking over as UGA's coach in 2016. "Any time you have progress sometimes you have changes and people make changes for the better, for the long-term goal of where we're trying to get to, and what the leadership felt was necessary."

Mark Stoops, the longest tenured SEC East coach entering his 10th season at Kentucky, said he will miss some the games within the division.

"But we'll have new challenges," Stoops said. "It's a changing environment and we're all adapting the best we can."

SEC East rivals Georgia and Tennessee will remain on the Florida schedule for 2024. So will Kentucky. But gone are games against Missouri, Vanderbilt and South Carolina.

Napier is hopeful the rivalry with the Vols will survive for the long haul.

"This is one that we know will be present next year," Napier said. "Then I think it's to be determined after that. We know we'll play this game next year.

"Then there's a lot of decisions to be made, right? I think we all probably anticipate changes."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football begins final year of SEC East play against Tennessee