Before Steve Kerr was winning championships with the Warriors as a head coach, he also helped the Chicago Bulls win a few as a player in the 1990s.

As shown in ESPN's docuseries "The Last Dance," Kerr hit an incredible shot in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals that tied the game. Then-Indiana Pacers star Reggie Miller had a bad feeling once Kerr's shot went down.

"Steve Kerr hit the biggest shot of that series," Reggie Miller said on ESPN. "To me that's where everything went downhill for us. It changed everything."

After a jump ball, Michael Jordan missed a jumper, but Scottie Pippen managed to pull down the offensive rebound and find Kerr for the three-pointer.

[RELATED: Warriors' Bob Myers can't see NBA player pulling Dennis Rodman 'vacation']

The shot brought Indiana and Chicago even at 77, and the Bulls went on to close the Pacers out 88-83 in that winner-take-all Game 7.

Miller maintains his Pacers were the better team, but Kerr and the Bulls got the best of them that night. Kerr found a way to activate the clutch gene when it mattered.

'Last Dance:' Reggie Miller says Steve Kerr hit 'biggest shot of series' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area