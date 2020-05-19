The Last Dance: New reason emerges why Michael Jordan first retired

Former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan in the late 1980s: Getty Images / Mike Powell / Allsport

ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary concluded on Sunday after providing viewers with an in-depth look into Michael Jordan’s final season as a Chicago Bull from 1997 to 1998.

A new reason why the basketball star first retired in 1993 has since emerged following the conclusion of the 10-part docuseries.

The New York Post on Monday offered up another reason Jordan retired, and it was to get back at general manager Jerry Krause of the Chicago Bulls.

A source told the newspaper that Jordan wanted to see if his former team could win with Toni Kukoc, a basketball player the general manager was a huge fan of since first getting drafted in 1990.

In the documentary, both Jordan and teammate Scottie Pippen were seen expressing grievances against their general manager for believing a newer player could potentially replace them on the team.

Pippen even mentioned one instance when coach Phil Jackson drew up a play where Kukoc would take the final shot over himself.

“I felt like it was an insult, coming from Phil,” Pippen said. “I was the most dangerous guy on our team, so why you asking me to take the ball out?”

It was not confirmed the animosity between Jordan and Krause contributed to the player’s decision to leave the sport for baseball.

Sources have said Jordan’s one-year-halt in 1993 was to send a message to Krause that he was a valuable player for the Bulls. But the move didn’t crush the team. Instead they went on to play in the NBA playoffs.

Other reasons behind Jordan’s retirement in 1993 was because his father had recently died and there were rumours of the player struggling with a gambling addiction. But the late NBA Commissioner David Stern clarified in The Last Dance that Jordan’s brief stint away from basketball was not due to a gambling suspension.

The basketball player returned to the NBA with the Chicago Bulls one year later after briefly playing baseball. He officially retired again in 1999 because Jackson’s coaching contract was up for the Bulls, and Jordan did not want to play for any other coach.

Story continues

Jordan then came back for a third time to play for the Washington Wizards until retiring, this time for good, from the sport in 2003.

Read more

Lance Armstrong claims doping may have caused his testicular cancer

These are the US federal holidays for 2020

‘Masks on clothes off’: Wyoming strip club re-opens amidst pandemic

US using coronavirus to promote ‘pro-life’ agenda to UN, group claims

NYPD closes Orthodox school that violated lockdown orders