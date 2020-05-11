'The Last Dance' Ep. 8 recap: Another great meme, plus Steve Kerr settles the Bulls-Warriors debate

The eighth episode of ESPN's documentary 'The Last Dance,' which profiles Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, aired on Sunday night. Here are five takeaways from the episode...

1. There are many great Michael Jordan stories out there and a good deal of them involve opposing players talking trash to him and then quickly regretting doing so. Episode No. 8 of 'The Last Dance' highlighted a few of them and added the type of behind-the-scenes detail that has made this entire documentary series so fun to watch.

The first dealt with B.J. Armstrong, his former teammate who was then playing on the Hornets and against the Bulls in a playoff series. Armstrong hit a clutch shot to win Game 2 and then told Jordan all about it. That, of course, was a mistake.

"I'm supposed to kill this guy... and from that point on, I did," Jordan said, as highlights of him destroying the Hornets for the rest of the series were shown.

That type of stuff was a theme throughout Jordan's career and it happened all the time during the regular season, in practice and in offseason pick-up games. You just didn't pick a fight with Jordan because he would always win.

This storyline brought the Washington Bullets back into the documentary's universe. In the early 90s, Jordan was playing the Bullets when LeBradford Smith went off for 37 points and, as Jordan told it, put his arm around M.J. after the game and said "nice game, Mike."

That infuriated Jordan, who in the next game against Washington (which happened to be the next night) dropped 36 in the first half to send a message. And the best part was later on, he admitted to sportswriters he made the entire story up. Smith never even said it. Amazing.

2. Every night of 'The Last Dance' so far has produced some fantastic memes. We all know Jordan is one of the most meme-able people on the planet, but there have been many others contributing like his security guard's shrug, Dennis Rodman explaining defense and Scottie Pippen saying he didn't want to "f--- his summer up."

What ultimately becomes the best meme from this episode will be seen in the coming days, but the early candidate is Jordan laughing as he watches Gary Payton say how well he guarded Jordan in the 1996 NBA Finals and how the Sonics could have won the series if he were put on him earlier than Game 4.

The best story from that Bulls-Sonics Finals series, though, involved Jordan being out at dinner on an off-night. He saw Sonics coach George Karl, who apparently walked past him without saying hi.

They were adversaries in the NBA Finals and Karl wasn't trying to fraternize. Jordan absolutely hated that and used it as motivation in the remaining games.

"That's all I needed," he said.

What's interesting is this sort of goes back to the first episode of 'The Last Dance' where Jordan recalled golfing with Danny Ainge during a playoff series against the Celtics. There has long been this reputation for Jordan that he saw his opponents like enemies in war. But we're learning that really wasn't the case off the court.

3. The biggest news from this episode that will probably start a few sports radio debates was what Steve Kerr said about the 1995-96 Bulls.

"Has to be the best team I've ever been a part of," he said.

That would mean, of course, better than any of his Warriors teams. If he said "been a part of," that means as a player or coach, right?

Really, there is no one on the planet who could better settle that debate than a guy who played for one and coached the other. But still, we all know that argument will continue to rage on and on for as long as Twitter exists.

It was a good night overall for Kerr, really. We also heard the story of how he and Jordan physically fought at a practice, and how Kerr standing up to Jordan turned him into a made man in the locker room.

"He earned my respect," Jordan said.

Not bad, Steve.

4. The hating opponents side of Jordan may have been overblown, but we did get a glimpse at another personality trait many have said is missing with today's NBA stars. That was at the end of the 1995 playoff series when the Bulls lost to the Orlando Magic. It was the first partial season Jordan played when he returned from baseball. He wasn't completely in shape and the Bulls couldn't overcome a very good Magic team led by Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway.

We heard the story of Jordan first coming back as the No. 45 because his father, who had passed away not long before, always knew him as 23. But then he switched back to 23 during the Magic series after Nick Anderson said to the media that '45 isn't 23.'

They still lost the series, but the documentary explained how enraged Jordan was watching them celebrate. And he used it as motivation all summer in training to come back in peak form. He said he got to work the very next day after the series with trainer Tim Grover and kept it up while on the set filming 'Space Jam.'

Jordan ultimately led the Bulls to another three-peat. And in doing so, he added to his legacy which is seen as the opposite of today's stars who have teamed up after competing against each other. Kevin Durant losing to the Warriors in the playoffs, then joining them comes to mind.

So, if you're keeping count, the 'Jordan would never' thing does not apply to hating opponents, but it does to wanting to take the difficult route and beat them.

5. The night began with Episode Seven and the somber story of Jordan's father's murder. In Episode Eight, we saw the famous moment Jordan had after winning the 1996 championship, his first with his father not there to share the celebration.

There was extended video of Jordan sobbing in the locker room with a basketball in his hands. It was a raw scene of pure emotion and it made for a powerful moment.

And then we got an excellent tease for next week. This documentary knows how to tease and they got us once again.

There was a brief look ahead to the Bulls-Pacers conference finals series in 1998 and Reggie Miller saying what he was hoping to accomplish.

"This is it, you're going to retire Michael Jordan," Miller said.

We'll have to see next week how that one turned out.

