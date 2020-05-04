'Last Dance' didn't bother to mention Clyde Drexler's injury prior '92 Finals

It's always important to remember when you're watching a documentary that you sometimes don't hear the whole story. You hear what the maker of the project wants you to hear.

Watching "The Last Dance" Sunday night, taking note of how much joy it gave Michael Jordan -- and some of his pals -- to see him work over Clyde Drexler in the 1992 NBA Finals, they weren't very fair to Drexler.

Just in passing, it might have been nice to point out that the Trail Blazer guard was already having a great deal of pain in his right knee, which would cause him to undergo surgery that summer -- after the Finals and the Olympics.

I won't make the case that Jordan wouldn't have still had his way with Drexler, but I do think it's only fair to point out that Drexler wasn't himself that season after the injury.

Drexler had cartilage fragments removed from his right knee in September of 1992 and played only 49 games the following season for Portland, after being an iron man for the team prior to that, playing at least 80 games per season five times.

Here is the way Drexler ended the regular season, as described by the Chicago Tribune's Sam Smith, who also wrote the best-selling book, "Jordan Rules":

Seattle, the Trail Blazers` geographical rival, was in Portland last weekend. The Trail Blazers still had a fairly comfortable lead over Golden State and Utah for best record in the conference, but hadn`t clinched yet. Clyde Drexler, the team`s MVP candidate and best player, had been suffering with turf toe on both feet and a strained right knee. Rest him? Drexler played a grueling 37 minutes and took two hard falls. The Trail Blazers won what might be a Phyrric victory. Drexler felt pain and the team took him out for the rest of the regular season. Trail Blazers coach Rick Adelman said Drexler will be fine for the playoffs, but Drexler wasn`t sounding as convinced. ''I didn`t think I could hurt (the knee) any worse by playing,'' said Drexler. ''Obviously, I was wrong. I don`t know how bad the injury is. All I know is there is something that isn`t right. It`s the first time I`ve had this injury. I just hope it gets better before the playoffs start.'' Asked about playing Drexler so much, Adelman said: ''While I was watching him, I started to wonder why he was playing, too. But it was his choice.''

Story continues

It would have been appropriate sometime during that show to mention the injury to Drexler, who made his career out of his rare athletic ability, which was certainly affected by the injury.

But why let a relevant fact stand in the way of another heroic Michael Jordan tale?

'Last Dance' didn't bother to mention Clyde Drexler's injury prior '92 Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest