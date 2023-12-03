Last College Football Playoff rankings released. Where did Ohio State land?

The final set of College Football Playoff rankings were released on Sunday, and as expected, the Ohio State football team has been left out of the mix, even falling down to from a previous ranking of No. 6 because of all of the results over the weekend with the Alabama beating Georgia in the SEC Championship game. That threw everything into chaos. We’re still waiting for where the Buckeyes landed, but more than likely they will be No. 7.

The No. 1 team was Michigan as expected, with Washington predictably coming in at No. 2. That was controversial followed by No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Alabama, and No. 5 Florida State. Most likely behind Ohio State will be Oregon (8), Missouri (9), and Penn State (10).

So, bring on the controversy and thankfully usher out this sham of a playoff. At least we have the 12-team playoff next season, and at that point, if you are team No. 13, it won’t be as glaringly as an issue as what we saw with this glorified “and one” with built-in human bias of teams at the top.

Now, we wait to see where Ohio State will go bowling. We’ll have that information as soon as it comes down.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire