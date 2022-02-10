The last coach to beat Joe Burrow in the playoffs hopes Bengals QB wins Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hasn’t lost a playoff game since 2014.

That playoff loss went down in high school when Burrow led Athens High School to the Division III state championship game against Central Catholic, a high school from, Toldeo.

Burrow threw for 446 yards and six touchdowns in the 56-52 loss.

Greg Dempsey, head coach of Central Catholic, got the win and has since seen that game and his connection to Burrow brought up often this week as Burrow and his Bengals head to Super Bowl LVI.

Ask Dempsey, though, he’s rooting for Burrow, as captured by Shelby Dermer of the Cincinnati Enquirer:

“Everyone is rooting for him because they respect what he did against us that night, not because we won the game. How can you not root for the guy?. I can say it’s Ohio pride or whatnot, but I’m rooting for the Bengals. I’m rooting for Joe Burrow.”

Burrow? He went on to win the national title at LSU in 2019, then led the Bengals franchise to its first playoff win in 30-plus years. He’s turned that into a three-game streak that finishes at the Super Bowl.

For now, Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are 7-0 in playoff games together between college and the pros. And the last coach to beat Burrow hopes that needle moves to 8-0 soon.

