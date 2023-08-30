At last the Cleveland Browns get a smidgen of national hype on NFL Network

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson drops back to pass during the first half at the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

You know what’s been missing from the lead up to the Browns season?

Hype. It’s been completely, totally and gratefully non-existent from the pundits that be that pepper the national media landscape.

In the past few seasons expectations for the Browns have been significant, even last year when they were without their heir apparent at quarterback for 11 games. The roster was talented enough to endure absence of Deshaun Watson and, yes, the Browns excelled in losing close games they could have won.

The year before? Uhhh, Baker Mayfield coming off a playoff win and a close game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs would surely lead the team to glory with a talented roster. Yeah, that fell apart.

If the past couple of years have proven anything it’s that football games aren’t played on paper. On the national stage, no one has been hyping the Browns – until today on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football’s” Whiteboard Wednesday.

Kyle Brandt, one of the show’s hosts, broke it down, calling the team a "dark horse" in the NFL race.

Brandt argues that if Deshaun Watson can return to form, the Browns can be formidable given a roster that includes arguably the NFL’s best running back (Nick Chubb) and pass rusher (Myles Garrett)

“And that AFC and specifically the AFC North is going to cannibalize itself one way or another. If the Browns can tread water, win, win, win and the Deshaun thing takes off,” Brandt said, “and he resembles who he looked like three years ago, he's not an old man, not coming off an injury. He's fresh, rested, studied, ready. He could be fantastic.”

As long as the team doesn’t just show up on paper, it could certainly be promising.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns considered dark horse contender by NFL Network