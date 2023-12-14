Last chances for big wins for Big Ten in nonconference play

Dec. 14—The next week-plus provides the Big Ten with eight high-level games that could help boost the conference's standing heading into the new year. Illini beat writer Scott Richey breaks them down:

Kansas at Indiana

11:30 a.m., Saturday (CBS)

The Hoosiers are, in fact, leading the Big Ten after wins against Maryland and Michigan. They're also fresh off an absolute thumping by Auburn last Saturday in Atlanta. A home win against the second-ranked Jayhawks would be quite the bounce back.

Michigan State vs. Baylor

1 p.m., Saturday (Fox)

A 20-point home win against Butler stands as Michigan State's best. It's just not nearly enough to counter a home loss to James Madison, an 0-2 start in Big Ten play and zero success against power conference opponents. Beating Baylor wouldn't totally remedy that, but it would be a start.

Purdue vs. Arizona

3:30 p.m. Saturday (Peacock)

This is a de-facto home game for Purdue given the Boilermakers will play Arizona a mere 69 miles from Mackey Arena at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It's also one of the top games of the season with the former No. 1 team pitted against the current No. 1.

Nebraska at Kansas State

2 p.m., Sunday (ESPN+)

A road win in the "Little Apple" would be another step forward for what's easily Fred Hoiberg's best Nebraska team. Or at least the team that could be his most successful.

Michigan vs. Florida

6 p.m., Tuesday (ESPN)

Michigan could use any good news given another Juwan Howard controversy. Beating Florida in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C., would qualify. It would be a third Quad I win for the Wolverines, trailing only Purdue for most in the Big Ten.

Illinois vs. Missouri

8 p.m., Dec. 22 (FS1)

Illinois has lost four of its last five Braggin' Rights matchups with Missouri, including last year's 22-point defeat that wasn't even that close of a game. The Illini are favorites this year, with the Tigers suffering two explainable losses to Memphis and Kansas and one inexplicable one to then-winless Jackson State.

Maryland at UCLA

8 p.m., Dec. 22 (ESPN2)

This preview of the future of the Big Ten doubles as a must-win game for Maryland. The Terps don't have anything better than their Big Ten-opening win against Penn State. Beating UCLA would immediately jump that to the top of the list.

Rutgers vs. Mississippi State

11 a.m., Dec. 23 (BTN)

Mawot Mag returning after tearing his ACL in February might not do much for Rutgers offensively, but Mag's defense could help the Scarlet Knights pick up a Quad I win against Mississippi State.