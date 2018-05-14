From 'Last Chance U' to the NFL: Bears to sign John Franklin, III

The Chicago Bears will sign Florida Atlantic wide receiver John Franklin, III, to a rookie contract after the star of the Netflix documentary series Last Chance U stood out during the team's rookie minicamp this weekend.

Franklin tried out as a defensive back for the Bears.

Chi Town for a new home 🤔. I love it 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — John Franklin III (@jf3_5) May 13, 2018

Franklin is best known for his speed. The former quarterback has been clocked as low as 4.32 in the 40-yard dash and could offer the Bears a unique skill set on special teams. He had 16 carries for 229 yards, seven catches for 95 yards and three total touchdowns in 2017 at FAU, his only season with the team.

The odds are stacked against Franklin making the final roster, but the NFL is always looking for speed. The Bears got a lot more of it with this signing.