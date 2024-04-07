Last Chance For NCAA National Championship Tickets: How to Get Discount Seats to See Purdue vs. UConn Live

The matchups are finally in place. Purdue faces off against UConn to conclude March Madness, in what’s shaping up to be a basketball game for the books.

The 2024 NCAA National Championship game takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Monday, April 8, with a start time of 9:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. PT. The Purdue Boilermakers battle against the UConn Huskies during the biggest game in college basketball.

Watch Purdue vs. UCOnn on DirectV Stream

Where to Find Purdue vs. UConn Tickets Online

While the NCAA National Championship broadcasts live across TBS, TNT or truTV (and available to live-stream on DirecTV Stream, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV), there’s still time to buy tickets to watch the game in-person. The best way to buy tickets to Purdue vs. UConn is through resale sites such as Stubhub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and others.

One of the best options for Purdue vs. UConn tickets is via Vivid Seats online. We found tickets starting at $159, as of this writing, while we also have an exclusive promo code. Use VAR2024 at check out to save $20 off your purchase. Vivid Seats is also running a rewards program perk where you can buy ten tickets and get your eleventh ticket free.

Find Tickets on Vivid Seats

As of this writing, tickets for the NCAA National Championship start at just $150 at SeatGeek. Want a SeatGeek discount code? You can use promo code VARIETY10 to save $10 off your purchase in the SeatGeek app.

Find Tickets on SEatGeek

Another great option for tickets is through StubHub. You can find tickets starting at $170, as of this writing, for the Purdue vs. UConn game. Unfortunately, there are no promo codes available at the moment.

Find Tickets on Stubhub

In addition, we found tickets available for the NCAA National Championship game at Ticket Liquidator, TicketNetwork and GameTime starting at $150, as of this writing. Over at TicketNetwork, you can use promo code TNTIX to save you $10 off any ticketing purchase of $200 or more.

Find Tickets on TicketNetwork

How to Watch March Madness Final Online: Livestream Purdue vs. UConn

The NCAA National Championship game broadcasts on Monday, April 5 at 9:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. PT on TBS, TNT or truTV (here’s how to watch the game online for free). Although these Turner networks are available on cable alternative streamers like DirecTV Stream, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV, the Purdue vs. UConn game is also live-streaming on Max — thanks to the free B/R Sports add-on.

STREAM PURDUE VS. UCONN ON Max

Right now, you can sign up for Max for up to 45% off with an annual subscriptions for a limited time. In fact, this promo expires on Tuesday, April 9, so you can get it just in time to livestream Purdue vs. UConn online.

