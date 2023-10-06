A last chance for London’s least loved railway station

The HS2 construction site at Euston Station - getty

So HS2 is going to Euston. Probably. The high-speed rail link is not going to peter out pathetically in a west London common. It will continue to the site of London’s oldest terminus facing north, chosen as an appropriate location by the great Robert Stephenson in 1837 over the competing charms of the Strand, Tyburn and Camden Town.

But will it be a return to glory for London’s least loved station, or just another step in its melancholy history in which a fatal trinity of coal, bombs and modernism conspired to turn London’s most classically conceived terminus into its most dispiriting?

Euston Station started life in suburban Somers Town: a new Georgian neighbourhood, quietly fashionable for the respectably impecunious, far enough from town to enjoy gardens and cleaner air and near enough to be accessible to the City.

It was here, funded by Lancashire cotton manufacturers, that Robert Stephenson sited the first London terminus of the London & Birmingham Railway. It was more of a shed than a station, with two platforms and no locomotives.

A pedestrian looks through a window in hoardings surrounding the construction work at Euston Station - Getty

The gradient of 1 in 70 running into the station was too great for early engines so Stephenson operated the first mile with static engines hauling trains up by cable. It was not dignified. A group of strong men, called “bankriders”, started the passenger-packed carriages moving before a blast of air sent along a pneumatic tube sounded a trumpet in the engine house to start the cable turning.

The railways’ financiers were unhappy. They sought “architectural embellishment… opening immediately upon what will necessarily become the Grand Avenue for travelling between the Metropolis and the midland and northern parts of the Kingdom.” They therefore commissioned the brilliant Philip Hardwick to design a new station and a worthy gateway.

The Euston Arch (actually a 70ft-high Doric propylaeum) was unveiled in May 1838, when the station was less than one year old and before the line to Birmingham was even finished.

The station itself, later described by Sir John Betjeman as “one of London’s finest rooms”, treated all visitors, rich or poor alike, like guests at a luxury hotel. Trains were there not just to transport but to dignify.

The 17-year-old Louisa Twining visited a few days later. She recorded her breathless excitement in her diary: “I had no idea of the extent of the arrangements here or of the building. Nothing can be more regularly or beautifully managed.”

Euston was once seen as a shining example among London's railway stations - Getty

Where Euston led, King’s Cross and St Pancras followed grandly. King’s Cross, by Lewis Cubitt, opened in 1852 and was magnificently simple, a temple to transport, a heady and happy mixture of Venetian church and Roman baths.

St Pancras, built by the Midland Railway, followed in 1868 with the largest open span in the world and Sir Gilbert Scott’s soaring Midland Grand Hotel. The railways had grown from a shed in a suburb to a cathedral in red brick in 30 years.

Other changes were less happy. Accompanying goods yards took up over 60 acres: warehouses, goods sheds, coke ovens, ice stores, train sheds, stables, offices, coal sheds, a huge granary warehouse, nine gasholders and over 100 sidings multiplied in what some called the “railway lands”. Necessary but dirty and, in the coal age, hugely polluting.

The smuts, the noise and the need for the working man’s muscle were all-conquering. Middle-class Somers Town was forgotten. The traffic became thunderous. Like all terminal precincts, it was “terribly cursed with prostitution”. In The Picture of Dorian Gray, Oscar Wilde housed the working-class actress Sybil Vane (Dorian Gray’s mistress in the first uncensored version of the story) in “shabby lodgings” on Euston Road.

The 20th century was worse. The infrastructure aged and was insufficiently renewed. The Luftwaffe came. Bombs fell on Euston’s Station’s Great Hall and on the Goods Yards. By 1945 the whole area was black, scarred, disgusting and increasingly empty as cars and trucks took the traffic onto the roads. Post-war town planners dreamed of starting again.

'Abolishing the austerely beautiful Euston Arch was an unnecessary act of malice' - Getty

They nearly succeeded. King’s Cross was hidden by tacked-on boxes. St Pancras was nearly demolished. Euston was. There was some semblance of utilitarian justification for demolishing the station. Longer platforms were necessary and the old station crossed their most obvious path. But abolishing the austerely beautiful Euston Arch was an unnecessary act of malice.

The Earl of Euston and John Betjeman spear-headed a spirited campaign to save it. The contractor offered to relocate it for a modest cost. However, British Rail was adamant. Euston Arch was the past. The past needed to be swept away.

Dodgy reconstruction cost figures (£4.3 million in 2021 money) were chucked about and over the winter of 1961-2 the Arch was demolished. Instead of paying for reconstruction, British Rail paid for most of the stones to be transported to East London where they secretly dumped them in the Prescott Channel, like murderers hiding the evidence of their crime.

Although they have had 60 years to accustom themselves, Londoners have not come to love the 1960s Euston station. Two generations’ use still leaves a featureless concrete box as a featureless concrete box. The semi-subterranean platforms are dark and bare. Vincent Scully’s comments about the transformation of Penn Station in New York – “One entered the city like a god. One scuttles in now like a rat” – could equally apply here.

The main hall still looks, as Betjeman put it, “like a mini-version of London Airport which it seems to be trying to imitate.” Even a sympathetic writer, the railways historian Christian Wolmar, has conceded that “this is still an unlovable terminus with not a single feature of architectural merit”.

A view of 'unlovable' Euston station in the 1960s - Getty

Euston Station’s demise, and the pitiable ugliness of its replacement has been an effective recruiting sergeant for heritage preservation ever since. Why support change when it so palpably makes things worse?

So what will happen next? There’s reason to hope. King’s Cross and St Pancras, now brilliantly cleansed of their industrial filth, gleam again in the sunlight. Behind, the dirty and decayed King’s Cross Goods Yards now pullulate with prosperity.

They have lost their prostitutes and their raves and been transformed into towers and bars, imperfect but a better central London neighbourhood than anything else post-war. Thomas Heatherwick’s Coal Drops Yard is sinuously delightful. The masterplan, though scrappy in parts, leavens modernist dogma with Demetri Porphyrios’s industrial classicism.

Meanwhile, the architectural historian Dan Cruikshank, has tracked down the remains of the murdered Euston Arch – 30 stones have been raised and about 60 per cent survives.

Will HS2 save Euston? Who knows? It was on. It was off. Now it’s on again, though with fewer platforms than before. It might be fine. The English planning system now emphasises that new development should be beautiful and popular. And there is no reason in economics or physics that prevents us creating a beautiful new station with a roof soaring to the heavens and, as those Lancastrian manufacturers dreamed off nearly 200 years ago, a gateway worthy of the Grand Avenue between London and the north.

If we are lucky, we might even rebuild the Euston Arch.

Nicholas Boys Smith is the director of Create Streets. His history of London’s streets, No Free Parking, is available from Bonnier books.

What are your biggest gripes about London Euston? Let us know in the comments below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.