CORVALLIS - Senior Day was special for all the Beavers (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) who defeated Arizona State (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12) for their first Pac-12 win at home since 2016. But starting quarterback Jake Luton wasn't around the program in 2016.

The former JUCO transfer became the Beavers' starting quarterback entering his redshirt junior season in 2017. Due to injuries, he got a sixth year of eligibility and a second year under head coach Jonathan Smith.

Luton has gone on the record saying that in his second season the playbook has been opened up for him and it shows. Luton has lead the Beavers to a 5-5 record which is double the amount of wins Vegas books had the Beavers winning. Luton and his favorite receiving target, Isaiah Hodgns, moved into second place in Oregon State history for most scoring connections between passer and receiver.

But besides the success on the field, some things were still missing for Luton: a home victory over a conference opponent and a bowl game.

On Saturday, he accomplished that first goal, and inched towards the second. The Beavers are one win away from going bowling, surpassing nearly everyone's expectations heading into the season.

Going into the game, Luton said he shed some tears for his last home game as a Beaver. After the game, the quarterback gave his thoughts on the win:

It's a sweet feeling being able to come in, our last game in Reser Stadium as seniors and get a win against a good football team.

You can hear his full thoughts on the victory in the video above.

In his last chance, Jake Luton leaves Reser Stadium victorious originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest