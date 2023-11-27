LAST CHANCE: Get Apple AirPods at the lowest prices of the year for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C just dropped to $189.99 for Cyber Monday 2023. That’s a huge $59 discount, and it’s the lowest price ever for Apple’s new earphones that were just released a few months ago. Plus, other AirPods models are on sale at the lowest prices of the season. This is almost certainly your last chance in 2023 to get AirPods at the best prices of the year!

For even crazier sales, check out Amazon’s featured Cyber Monday deals.

Today's Top Deals







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Price: $189.99

You Save: $59.01 (24%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…

Price: $139.99

You Save: $29.01 (17%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…

Price: $79.99

You Save: $49.01 (38%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Per…

Price: $449.99

You Save: $149.01 (25%)

Buy Now

More Top Deals from BGR