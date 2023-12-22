Last chance of 2023 to get USB-C AirPods Pro 2 for $199

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are the company’s best-selling headphones among BGR readers. They’re also the earbuds that I use personally, and there are several key reasons that I chose them over rival earphones. For Apple fans who own other Apple devices, AirPods offer terrific integration and other great features that make them a must-have. And right now, Amazon is offering Apple’s active noise cancelling earbuds at the best price you’ll get for the remainder of 2023.

Normally priced at $249, these are obviously the most expensive true wireless earbuds in Apple’s AirPods lineup. Right now, however, Amazon has AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C on sale for only $199.99, which is Amazon’s best price of the year aside from special sales like Black Friday. That’s a $49 discount off of Apple’s MSRP, and it’s an excellent deal for this brand-new version of Apple’s AirPods Pro that was just released a few months ago.

If you check out our guide on the best AirPods deals available now, you’ll see that Amazon’s current AirPods Pro 2 deal is at the top of the list. With a price cut this big, it should go without saying that BGR would recommend them so highly.

As I mentioned earlier, AirPods Pro 2 are my earbuds of choice. You can read BGR’s in-depth AirPods Pro 2 review for all the info. They’re definitely not perfect, of course, but they’re great for me and other people who already own multiple Apple devices. That’s because they offer some cool integrations that you won’t get with other wireless earphones.

Here’s one example: when I’m working on my Mac, I have my AirPods Pro 2 connected for Zooms and FaceTime calls. But when I step away, I can easily bounce them over to my iPhone for voice calls.

There are other cool features you get with AirPods, such as quick pairing and support for Apple’s Find My app. You also get the ability to see the battery life of each earbud as well as the charging case in a widget on your iPhone or the menu bar on a Mac.







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Price: $199.99

You Save: $49.01 (20%)

Buy Now

On the flip side, AirPods Pro 2 don’t have the best sound quality for the money. Apple’s active noise cancelling tech is solid, but the bass is lacking, and the overall audio quality is a bit dull.

You get much better sound quality from Sony’s high-end earbuds, like the WF-1000XM4 ANC earphones. Of course, they also cost slightly more money, with a retail price of $280. But they’re on sale right now for $229.99, which is a phenomenal value.

Or, if you’re a bass-lover and you truly want the best of the best, Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 are the most impressive ANC earbuds I’ve ever used. The noise cancelling is just as good as what you’ll find on AirPods Pro 2. Meanwhile, they offer sound quality that is far better than any AirPods, in my opinion.

The only real downside is the price, which is quite high even while Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 are on sale with a huge discount.







Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone - Optimised for Alexa and Google Assi…

Price: $229.99 (reg. $280

You Save: $56.79 (20%)

Buy Now







Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 In-Ear True Wireless Earphones, Dual Hybrid Drivers, Qualcomm aptX Tech…

Price: $322.83 (reg. $399)

You Save: $71.90 (18%)

Buy Now

But as I mentioned, Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale with a $49 discount that drops them to just $199.99. At that price, these popular earbuds should be at the top of the list for Apple fans.

It’s extremely rare that a brand-new Apple product this popular goes on sale with such a big discount. After all, Amazon’s $49 price cut amounts to a huge 20% discount.

Or, if you want to spend as little as possible, entry-level AirPods are down to $99.







Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…

Price: $99.00

You Save: $30.00 (23%)

Buy Now

Be sure to read through BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more AirPods models that are currently on sale.

