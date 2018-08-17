Last call for Dez Bryant

It’s may be speak now or forever hold your peace/piece/whatever time for anyone who is interested in receiver Dez Bryant.

Although no one has said or leaked this concept yet, the between-the-lines message necessarily emanating from the player’s ongoing visit to Cleveland is this: If you want Dez, you’d better act now.

The question continues to be whether Dez will act by signing a contract with the Browns, or whether he will keep waiting for a better option to surface. He reportedly wants to play for a contender, and even if the Browns dramatically improve in 2018, they have a long way to go to become actual contenders.

With the ever-present risk of injury in training camp and the preseason, Bryant could end up agreeing to terms with the Browns, where his role and status remain unclear, before seeing a receiver with a “better” team suffer an injury that otherwise would have opened the door for Dez not just to the roster but to the starting lineup.

Through it all, the clock keeps ticking. And the task is getting no easier for a player who has spent his entire career playing one position in one offense.