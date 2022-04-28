The last 5 players selected 23rd overall

The Arizona Cardinals have the 23rd overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft, which begins Thursday night. They hope to land a potential starter with their pick. It might be a receiver, a pass rusher, an offensive lineman or a cornerback.

Who have been the last five players selected 23rd overall? Let’s take a look at who they have been and what they have accomplished in the NFL.

2021: Vikings OL Christian Darrisaw

Darrisaw was a promising lineman. He played in 12 games as a rookie, starting 10.

2020: Chargers LB Kenneth Murray

Murray had 107 tackles as a rookie. He played in 11 games last season and started only six. He had just 31 tackles in his second season.

2019: Texans OL Tytus Howard

Howard has been a starting tackle for the Texans for three seasons.

2018: Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn

Wynn has started on the Patriots’ offensive line for the last three seasons.

2017: Giants TE Evan Engram

After five seasons with the Giants, Engram signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2020. In five seasons, he caught 262 passes for 2,828 yards and 16 touchdowns.

