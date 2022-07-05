The last 30 opening day quarterbacks for Nebraska

We’re officially under 55 days till the start of the college football season. Nebraska will be heading across the Atlantic to Dublin, Ireland, to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a European Big Ten battle. As we’re all aware, the Huskers have added several new coaches after last season’s disappointing 3-9 campaign in 2021. Scott Frost and company have also added a couple of new quarterbacks to the team via the transfer portal, Casey Thompson (Texas) & Chubba Purdy (Florida State) after the transfer of four-year starter Adrian Martinez (Kansas State). It appears that Thompson will be starting under center (or in the shotgun) in the Week 0 clash in Europe.

If Thompson is the starter, he will join a storied history of Nebraska opening day quarterbacks. The program features QBs that have won the Heisman, the Walter Camp Trophy, the Davey O’Brien Award, and the Johnny Unitas Award. Below is a list of the last 30 opening-day quarterbacks for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. I’ll be honest. There were a few names that I had forgotten were once starters for the Huskers, but the list does contain a few memorable players and Nebraska football legends.

1992: Mike Grant

26 SEP 1992: NEBRASKA HEAD COACH TOM OSBORNE ON THE SIDELINES DURING THE 45-24 WIN OVER ARIZONA STATE AT MEMORIAL STADIUM IN LINCOLN, NEBRASKA. Mandatory Credit: Earl Richardson/ALLSPORT

1993: Tommie Frazier

Sep 19, 1993; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Tommie Frazier (15) in action against the UCLA Bruins during the 1993 season at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

1994: Tommie Frazier

Aug 1994; E. Rutherford, NJ, USA, FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback (15) Tommie Fraizer in action against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Meadowlands. Mandatory Credit: Photo by USA TODAY Sports

1995: Tommie Frazier

Unknown Date & Location; USA, FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback (15) Tommie Fraizer prior to the star of a game during the 1995 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo by USA TODAY Sports

1996: Scott Frost

7 Sep 1996: Quarterback Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers scrambles with the ball during a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska won the game 55-14. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

1997: Scott Frost

12 Sep 1997: Quarterback Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks to pass the ball during a game against the Central Florida Golden Knights at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska won the game, 38-24. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsp

1998: Bobby Newcombe

10 Oct 1998: Quarterback Bobby Newcombe #12 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in action against linebacker Roylin Bradley #40 of the Texas A&M Aggies during a game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The Aggies defeated the Cornhuskers 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

1999: Bobby Newcombe

26 Sep 1998: Quarterback Bobby Newcombe #12 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in action during the game against the Washington Huskies at the Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Cornhuskers defeated the Huskies 55-7. Mandatory Credit: Aubrey Washington

2000: Eric Crouch

Sep 9,2000; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback #7 ERIC CROUCH in action against Notre Dame Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Nebraksa defeated Notre Dame 27-24 in overtime.Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

2001: Eric Crouch

2001; Lincoln, NE, USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraksa quarterback Eric Crouch (7) prior to the start against Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Preston Mack-USA TODAY Sports

2002: Jammal Lord

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – SEPTEMBER 14: Quarterback Jammal Lord #10 of Nebraska rolls out with safety Calvin Lowry #10 of Penn State in pursuit during the NCAA football game at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania on September 14, 2002. The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Nebraska Huskers 40-7. (Photo by Rick Stewart /Getty Images)

2003: Jammal Lord

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 1: Quarterback Jammal Lord #5 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers is chased by Derrick Johnson #11 of the Texas Longhorns at Texas Memorial Stadium on November 1, 2003 in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns defeated the Cornhuskers 31-7. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

2004: Joe Dailey

Sep 18, 2004; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA;University of Nebraska #12 Joe Dailey runs out of the pocket from University of Pittsburgh in the first half at Heinz Field.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons

2005: Zac Taylor

LINCOLN, NE – SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Zac Taylor #13 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers throws against the Pittsburgh Panthers on September 17, 2005 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska held on to win 7-6. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

2006: Zac Taylor

Sep 23, 2006; Lincoln, NE, USA: Nebraska Cornhusker (13) Zac Taylor talks to head coach Bill Callahan during the first quarter of its game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Bruce Thorson

2007: Sam Keller

Sept 1, 2007; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Sam Keller (9) drops back to throw his first pass against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Keller threw for 193 yards, including a touchdown, and an interception returned for a touchdown. Nebraska won 52-10. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2008: Joe Ganz

Sep. 13, 2008; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Joe Ganz (12) celebrates as he scores a touchdown against New Mexico State Aggies defensive back Alphonso Powell (31) in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 38-7. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2009: Zac Lee

Sept 05, 2009; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Zac Lee (5) looks to pass against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 49-3. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2010: Taylor Martinez

Sep 04, 2010; Lincoln, NE; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Taylor Martinez (3) celebrates his touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 49-10. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2011: Taylor Martinez

Sept 3, 2011; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Taylor Martinez (3) looks for the official after scoring a touchdown against the Chattanooga Mocs during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 40-7. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2012: Taylor Martinez

Sep 1, 2012; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Taylor Martinez (3) tries to throw a pass while in the grasp of Southern Miss Golden Eagles defender KhalidWilson (95) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2013: Taylor Martinez

Aug 31, 2013; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Taylor Martinez (3) rolls out against the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 37-34. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2014: Tommy Armstrong

Aug 30, 2014; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. (4) runs the ball as Florida Atlantic Owls defensive end Robinson Eugene (59) defends during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 55-7. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2015: Tommy Armstrong

Sep 5, 2015; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. (4) throws the ball against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2016: Tommy Armstrong

Sep 3, 2016; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Tommy Armstrong (4) runs against Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Brandon Hughes (19) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2017: Tanner Lee

Sep 9, 2017; Eugene, OR, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Tanner Lee (13) throws the ball in the first half Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

2018: Adrian Martinez

Sep 8, 2018; Lincoln, NE, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Carson Wells (26) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Colorado won 33-28. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2019: Adrian Martinez

Aug 31, 2019; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs against the South Alabama Jaguars in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

2020: Adrian Martinez

Oct 24, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) drops to throw during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2021: Adrian Martinez

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs past Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2022: Casey Thompson (Projected Starter)

