Last 20 Atlanta Falcons 1st-round draft picks

The Atlanta Falcons have added some blue-chip talent in the first round over the last few years. Cornerback A.J. Terrell, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London have each lived up to their top-10 draft status thus far.

Per usual, most experts are struggling to predict what the Falcons will do in Round 1 of this week’s draft. The team holds the eighth overall pick and could potentially take a defensive back, edge rusher, running back, wide receiver, offensive lineman or even a quarterback.

Here’s a look at the last 20 Falcons first-round draft selections.

2022 NFL draft: WR Drake London (pick No. 8)

(AP Photo/John Locher)

2021 NFL draft: TE Kyle Pitts (pick No. 4)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2020 NFL draft: CB A.J. Terrell (pick No. 16)

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

2019 NFL draft: OT Kaleb McGary (pick No. 31)

Kaleb McGary

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

2019 NFL draft: OG Chris Lindstrom (pick No. 14)

Chris Lindstrom

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

2018 NFL draft: WR Calvin Ridley (pick No. 26)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

2017 NFL draft: EDGE Takk McKinley (pick No. 26)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2016 NFL draft: S Keanu Neal (pick No. 17)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2015 NFL draft: EDGE Vic Beasley (pick No. 8)

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

2014 NFL draft: OT Jake Matthews (pick No. 6)

(Elsa/Getty Images)

2013 NFL draft: CB Desmond Trufant (pick No. 22)

(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

2011 NFL draft: WR Julio Jones (pick No. 6)

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

2010 NFL draft: LB Sean Weatherspoon (pick No. 19)

Aug 11, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon (56) reacts after tackling Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones (not shown) during the first quarter at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2009 NFL draft: DT Peria Jerry (pick No. 24)

(Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

2008 NFL draft: OT Sam Baker (pick No. 21)

Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports

2008 NFL draft: QB Matt Ryan (pick No. 3)

NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Matt Ryan poses for a photo after being selected third overall by the Atlanta Falcons during the 2008 NFL Draft on April 26, 2008 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

(Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

2007 NFL draft: DE Jamaal Anderson (pick No. 8)

Dale Zanine- USA TODAY Sports

2005 NFL draft: WR Roddy White (pick No. 27)

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

2004 NFL draft: WR Michael Jenkins (pick No. 29)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2004 NFL draft: CB DeAngelo Hall (pick No. 8)

(Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

