Last 16 teams at 2018 World Cup confirmed

The last 16 teams left at the 2018 World Cup have now been confirmed.

Later today we will find out the full bracket for the Round of 16, with the only thing left to confirm is who Belgium and England will play in the last 16 as Colombia and Japan await the European giants.

Take a look below at the 16 teams who have made it out of the group stage as either group winners or runners up.

Group A

Uruguay – 1st

Russia – 2nd

Group B

Spain – 1st

Portugal – 2nd

Group C

France – 1st

Denmark – 2nd

Group D

Croatia – 1st

Argentina – 2nd

Group E

Brazil – 1st

Switzerland

Group F

Sweden – 1st

Mexico – 2nd

Group G

Colombia – 1st

Japan – 2nd

Group H

Belgium (1st or 2nd)

England (1st or 2nd)