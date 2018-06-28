Last 16 teams at 2018 World Cup confirmed
The last 16 teams left at the 2018 World Cup have now been confirmed.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
Later today we will find out the full bracket for the Round of 16, with the only thing left to confirm is who Belgium and England will play in the last 16 as Colombia and Japan await the European giants.
Take a look below at the 16 teams who have made it out of the group stage as either group winners or runners up.
Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.
Group A
Uruguay – 1st
Russia – 2nd
Group B
Spain – 1st
Portugal – 2nd
Group C
France – 1st
Denmark – 2nd
Group D
Croatia – 1st
Argentina – 2nd
Group E
Brazil – 1st
Switzerland
Group F
Sweden – 1st
Mexico – 2nd
Group G
Colombia – 1st
Japan – 2nd
Group H
Belgium (1st or 2nd)
England (1st or 2nd)