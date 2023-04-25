Last 15 players selected at pick No. 63 in the NFL draft

We’re getting much closer to draft day, and we’re still taking a look at the recent history and franchise history behind the picks that the Kansas City Chiefs currently hold. We’re at pick No. 63 in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Chiefs have actually picked at No. 63 on six different occasions in franchise history. That includes four separate picks in the last 15 seasons. In fact, I feel pretty confident in saying that Kansas City landed a future Pro Football Hall of Famer at pick No. 63 back in the 2013 NFL draft.

Here is a look at the past 15 players drafted at pick No. 63:

2022: Bills RB James Cook

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2021: Chiefs C Creed Humphrey

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2020: Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2019: Chiefs S Juan Thornhill

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2018: Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

2017: Bills OT Dion Dawkins

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2016: Broncos DT Adam Gotsis

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2015: Seahawks DE Frank Clark

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2014: Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2013: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2012: Giants WR Rueben Randle

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

2011: Steelers OT Marcus Gilbert

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2010: Colts LB Pat Angerer

Rob Carr/Getty Images

2009: Cardinals LB Cody Brown

Photo by NFL Photos

2008: Giants DB Terrell Thomas

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire