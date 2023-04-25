Last 15 players selected at pick No. 63 in the NFL draft
We’re getting much closer to draft day, and we’re still taking a look at the recent history and franchise history behind the picks that the Kansas City Chiefs currently hold. We’re at pick No. 63 in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.
The Chiefs have actually picked at No. 63 on six different occasions in franchise history. That includes four separate picks in the last 15 seasons. In fact, I feel pretty confident in saying that Kansas City landed a future Pro Football Hall of Famer at pick No. 63 back in the 2013 NFL draft.
Here is a look at the past 15 players drafted at pick No. 63:
2022: Bills RB James Cook
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
2021: Chiefs C Creed Humphrey
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
2020: Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
2019: Chiefs S Juan Thornhill
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2018: Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis
AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio
2017: Bills OT Dion Dawkins
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
2016: Broncos DT Adam Gotsis
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
2015: Seahawks DE Frank Clark
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2014: Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
2013: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
2012: Giants WR Rueben Randle
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
2011: Steelers OT Marcus Gilbert
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
2010: Colts LB Pat Angerer
Rob Carr/Getty Images
2009: Cardinals LB Cody Brown
Photo by NFL Photos
2008: Giants DB Terrell Thomas
John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports