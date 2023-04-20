Last 15 players selected at pick No. 122 in the NFL draft

We’re getting that much closer to draft day and we’re still taking a look at the recent history and franchise history behind the Kansas City Chiefs’ picks in the 2023 NFL draft. We’re currently at pick No. 122 in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

This is a unique pick for Kansas City because unlike each of the picks that we’ve covered thus far, the Chiefs have never made a selection at pick No. 122. They do have a former assistant coach who was selected at pick No. 122 during his playing days, but that doesn’t exactly count. With that in mind, we’re going to have to rely heavily on what other teams have done in the past to assess this pick.

Here is a look at the past 15 players drafted at pick No. 122:

2022: Raiders RB Zamir White

2021: Bengals DT Tyler Shelvin

2020: Colts QB Jacob Eason

2019: Steelers RB Benny Snell Jr.

2018: Ravens LB Kenny Young

2017: Ravens G Nico Siragusa

2016: Bengals DT Andrew Billings

2015: Ravens EDGE Za'Darius Smith

2014: Titans DB Marqueston Huff

2013: Colts C Khaled Holmes

2012: Saints WR Nick Toon

2011: Bills OT Chris Hairston

2010: Eagles QB Mike Kafka

2009: Texans TE Anthony Hill

2008: Cowboys RB Tashard Choice

