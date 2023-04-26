Last 15 players selected at pick No. 31 in the NFL draft

Draft day is almost here! We’re taking a look at the recent history and franchise history behind the picks that the Kansas City Chiefs currently hold. We’re at pick No. 31 in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Chiefs have only ever made a selection at pick No. 31 once before. They did hold pick No. 31 in the 2021 NFL draft, but they sent it to the Baltimore Ravens in the Orlando Brown Jr. trade. The only time the team ever made a pick at No. 31 was when Carl Peterson selected former Michigan OT Trezelle Jenkins in the 1995 draft. Jenkins is known as one of the biggest first-round busts in the history of the franchise. He played in just nine games and started only one game in three seasons with the Chiefs.

Other teams have had better success with this pick, especially in recent history. Here is a look at the past 15 players drafted at pick No. 31:

2022: Bengals CB Dax Hill

2021: Ravens EDGE Odafe Oweh

2020: Vikings CB Jeff Gladney

2019: Falcons OT Kaleb McGary

2018: Patriots RB Sony Michel

2017: 49ers LB Reuben Foster

2016: Seahawks OL Germain Ifedi

2015: Saints LB Stephone Anthony

2014: Broncos CB Bradley Roby

2013: Cowboys C Travis Frederick

2012: Buccaneers RB Doug Martin

2011: Steelers DL Cam Heyward

2010: Colts EDGE Jerry Hughes

2009: Cardinals RB Beanie Wells

2008: Giants DB Kenny Phillips

