Last 15 players selected at pick No. 31 in the NFL draft
Draft day is almost here! We’re taking a look at the recent history and franchise history behind the picks that the Kansas City Chiefs currently hold. We’re at pick No. 31 in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.
The Chiefs have only ever made a selection at pick No. 31 once before. They did hold pick No. 31 in the 2021 NFL draft, but they sent it to the Baltimore Ravens in the Orlando Brown Jr. trade. The only time the team ever made a pick at No. 31 was when Carl Peterson selected former Michigan OT Trezelle Jenkins in the 1995 draft. Jenkins is known as one of the biggest first-round busts in the history of the franchise. He played in just nine games and started only one game in three seasons with the Chiefs.
Other teams have had better success with this pick, especially in recent history. Here is a look at the past 15 players drafted at pick No. 31:
Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY NETWORK
2021: Ravens EDGE Odafe Oweh
AP Photo/Nick Wass
2020: Vikings CB Jeff Gladney
AP Photo/Duane Burleson
2019: Falcons OT Kaleb McGary
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
2018: Patriots RB Sony Michel
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
2017: 49ers LB Reuben Foster
Peter Aiken/Getty Images
2016: Seahawks OL Germain Ifedi
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
2015: Saints LB Stephone Anthony
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2014: Broncos CB Bradley Roby
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
2013: Cowboys C Travis Frederick
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2012: Buccaneers RB Doug Martin
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
2011: Steelers DL Cam Heyward
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
2010: Colts EDGE Jerry Hughes
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
2009: Cardinals RB Beanie Wells
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
2008: Giants DB Kenny Phillips
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports