Last 15 players selected at pick No. 178 in the NFL draft
As we inch closer to draft day, we’re taking a look at the recent history and franchise history behind the picks that the Kansas City Chiefs currently hold. We’re at pick No. 178 atop the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.
The Chiefs have made a selection at this pick three times in franchise history, with the first coming in 1964 when the team drafted LB Bud Abell. They had much better luck on their second use of pick No. 178 when they took RB Mike Garrett out of USC in 1966. The most recent time the team made a pick at No. 178 was in 2016 when they selected CB D.J. White out of Georgia Tech, you’ll find him listed below.
Here is a look at the past 15 players drafted at pick No. 178:
2022: Cowboys DT John Ridgeway
2021: Packers DB Shemar Jean-Charles
2020: Broncos LB Justin Strnad
2019: Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II
2018: Patriots LB Christian Sam
2017: Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux
2016: Chiefs CB D.J. White
2015: Patriots LB Matthew Wells
2014: Titans QB Zach Mettenberger
2013: Bills K Dustin Hopkins
2012: Bills G Mark Asper
2011: Washington WR Aldrick Robinson
2010: Bills LB Arthur Moats
2009: Browns DB Don Carey
2008: Saints K Taylor Mehlhaff
