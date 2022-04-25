Last 15 players selected at pick No. 16 in the NFL draft
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Philadelphia EaglesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- New Orleans SaintsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Arizona CardinalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Carolina PanthersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The first selection for the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL draft comes at No. 16 overall after their big-time trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Saints have never drafted from this slot before. Over the last 15 years, the 16th overall player taken has become a good contributor more often than not. There have been six Pro Bowlers taken at that spot in that time, with it looking to eventually be seven if A.J. Terrell continues to improve his level of play.
For those hoping to hear a quarterback’s name called here, there has not been a track record of success at the spot, with the only quarterback taken here in the last 15 years being E.J. Manuel in 2013. He only played 30 games for the Buffalo Bills and was out of the NFL altogether by 2018. Maybe the Saints do pick a passer who outperforms expectations, but that’s not inspiring much confidence.
Here are all of the last 15 players selected at No. 16 in the NFL draft:
2021: LB Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2020: CB A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
2019: EDGE Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
2018: LB Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills
AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes
2017: S Malik Hooker, Indianapolis Colts
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
2016: OT Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
2015: RB Melvin Gordon, San Diego Chargers
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
2014: OL Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
2013: QB E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports.
2012: EDGE Quinton Coples, New York Jets
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2011: LB Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Commanders
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2010: EDGE Derrick Morgan, Tennessee Titans
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
2009: EDGE Larry English, Los Angeles Chargers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2008: CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Arizona Cardinals
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2007: DT Justin Harrell, Green Bay Packers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
1
1