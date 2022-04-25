Last 15 players selected at pick No. 16 in the NFL draft

The first selection for the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL draft comes at No. 16 overall after their big-time trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Saints have never drafted from this slot before. Over the last 15 years, the 16th overall player taken has become a good contributor more often than not. There have been six Pro Bowlers taken at that spot in that time, with it looking to eventually be seven if A.J. Terrell continues to improve his level of play.

For those hoping to hear a quarterback’s name called here, there has not been a track record of success at the spot, with the only quarterback taken here in the last 15 years being E.J. Manuel in 2013. He only played 30 games for the Buffalo Bills and was out of the NFL altogether by 2018. Maybe the Saints do pick a passer who outperforms expectations, but that’s not inspiring much confidence.

Here are all of the last 15 players selected at No. 16 in the NFL draft:

2021: LB Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2020: CB A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

2019: EDGE Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2018: LB Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills

AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

2017: S Malik Hooker, Indianapolis Colts

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

2016: OT Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

2015: RB Melvin Gordon, San Diego Chargers

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

2014: OL Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

2013: QB E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports.

2012: EDGE Quinton Coples, New York Jets

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2011: LB Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

2010: EDGE Derrick Morgan, Tennessee Titans

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2009: EDGE Larry English, Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2008: CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2007: DT Justin Harrell, Green Bay Packers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

