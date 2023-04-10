Last 15 players selected at pick No. 250 in the NFL draft
As we inch closer to draft day, we’re taking a look at the recent history and franchise history behind the picks that the Kansas City Chiefs currently hold. We’re starting with pick No. 250 in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.
In the entire history of the franchise, the Chiefs have twice held and drafted a player at pick No. 250. In 1971, they drafted Ohio State WR Bruce Jankowski who flamed out of the league after appearing in just nine games across two seasons with Kansas City. In 1974, they again picked at No. 250, selecting Boston College OG Tom Condon, who had 147 career starts at guard for the Chiefs.
Here is a look at the past 15 players drafted at pick No. 250:
2022: Raiders RB Brittain Brown
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2021: Bears DT Khyiris Tonga
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
2020: Rams OL Tremayne Anchrum
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2019: Vikings LS Austin Cutting
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images
2018: Patriots TE Ryan Izzo
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
2017: Lions DE Pat O'Connor
Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports
2016: Browns LB Scooby Wright
Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
2015: Broncos QB Trevor Siemian
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
2014: Rams OL Demetrius Rhaney
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2013: Dolphins DB Don Jones
Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
2012: Chargers RB Edwin Baker
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
2011: 49ers DB Curtis Holcomb
Photo by NFL via Getty Images
2010: Patriots QB Zac Robinson
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
2009: Jaguars RB Rashad Jennings
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
2008: Panthers OL Mackenzy Bernadeau
Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports