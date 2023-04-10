Last 15 players selected at pick No. 250 in the NFL draft

As we inch closer to draft day, we’re taking a look at the recent history and franchise history behind the picks that the Kansas City Chiefs currently hold. We’re starting with pick No. 250 in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.

In the entire history of the franchise, the Chiefs have twice held and drafted a player at pick No. 250. In 1971, they drafted Ohio State WR Bruce Jankowski who flamed out of the league after appearing in just nine games across two seasons with Kansas City. In 1974, they again picked at No. 250, selecting Boston College OG Tom Condon, who had 147 career starts at guard for the Chiefs.

Here is a look at the past 15 players drafted at pick No. 250:

2022: Raiders RB Brittain Brown

2021: Bears DT Khyiris Tonga

2020: Rams OL Tremayne Anchrum

2019: Vikings LS Austin Cutting

2018: Patriots TE Ryan Izzo

2017: Lions DE Pat O'Connor

2016: Browns LB Scooby Wright

2015: Broncos QB Trevor Siemian

2014: Rams OL Demetrius Rhaney

2013: Dolphins DB Don Jones

2012: Chargers RB Edwin Baker

2011: 49ers DB Curtis Holcomb

2010: Patriots QB Zac Robinson

2009: Jaguars RB Rashad Jennings

2008: Panthers OL Mackenzy Bernadeau

