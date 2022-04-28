Last 15 players selected at No. 49 in the NFL draft
Odds are against you to find a star player at the 49th overall pick in the NFL draft, but you could certainly find a solid starter. I would say, over the last 15 years, that teams have hit on a good player more than they have missed. There have been two Pro Bowlers selected here during that time, with one of them eventually finding their way to being an important starter on the New Orleans Saints.
So it’s good to know the history of the pick the Saints are working with, could find their third starter in the first 50 picks? Here are the full results of the No. 49 pick over the last 15 years:
2021: WR Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
2020: WR Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
2019: LB Ben Banogu, Indianapolis Colts
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
2018: TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2017: LB Ryan Anderson, Washington Commanders
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2016: DT Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks
Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
2015: OL Mitch Morse, Kansas City Chiefs
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2014: TE Jace Amaro, New York Jets
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
2013: DT Johnathan Hankins, New York Giants
Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports
2012: DT Kendall Reyes, San Diego Chargers
Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
2011: OT Ben Ijalana, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts tackle Ben Ijalana, right blocks Bradley Sowell during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Anderson, Ind., Tuesday, July 30, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2010: S Taylor Mays, San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
2009: OL Max Unger, Seattle Seahawks
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
2008: WR DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
2007: RB Kenny Irons, Cincinnati Bengals
Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports
