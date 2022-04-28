Last 15 players selected at No. 49 in the NFL draft

Odds are against you to find a star player at the 49th overall pick in the NFL draft, but you could certainly find a solid starter. I would say, over the last 15 years, that teams have hit on a good player more than they have missed. There have been two Pro Bowlers selected here during that time, with one of them eventually finding their way to being an important starter on the New Orleans Saints.

So it’s good to know the history of the pick the Saints are working with, could find their third starter in the first 50 picks? Here are the full results of the No. 49 pick over the last 15 years:

2021: WR Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

2020: WR Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

2019: LB Ben Banogu, Indianapolis Colts

2018: TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

2017: LB Ryan Anderson, Washington Commanders

2016: DT Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks

2015: OL Mitch Morse, Kansas City Chiefs

2014: TE Jace Amaro, New York Jets

2013: DT Johnathan Hankins, New York Giants

2012: DT Kendall Reyes, San Diego Chargers

2011: OT Ben Ijalana, Indianapolis Colts

2010: S Taylor Mays, San Francisco 49ers

2009: OL Max Unger, Seattle Seahawks

2008: WR DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles

2007: RB Kenny Irons, Cincinnati Bengals

