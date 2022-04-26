Last 15 players selected at No. 19 in the NFL draft
Things can always change, but as of late the recent track record for the 19th overall pick in the NFL draft has not be a fantastic one. There have been four Pro Bowlers selected at that spot over the last 15 years, but the only player to make it to more than all-star game has been safety Michael Griffin who retired in 2016. Depending on how you view tight ends, O.J. Howard is the only skills position player taken at No. 19 since 2007. Most often the pick has been an offensive or defensive lineman.
So it’s good to know the history of the pick the New Orleans Saints are working with, along with their first selection at No. 16. Here are the full results of the No. 19 pick over the last 15 years:
2021: LB Jamin Davis, Washington Commanders
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
2020: CB Damon Arnette, Las Vegas Raiders
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2019: DL Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
2018: LB Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
2017: TE O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2016: EDGE Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
2015: OL Cameron Erving, Cleveland Browns
Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
2014: OT Ja'Wuan James, Miami Dolphins
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
2013: OT Justin Pugh, New York Giants
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2012: DE Shea McClellin, Chicago Bears
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
2011: CB Prince Amukamara, New York Giants
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
2010: LB Sean Weatherspoon, Atlanta Falcons
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
2009: WR Jeremy Maclin, Philadelphia Eagles
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
2008: OT Jeff Otah, Carolina Panthers
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
2007: S Michael Griffin, Tennessee Titans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
