Last 15 players selected at No. 19 in the NFL draft

Things can always change, but as of late the recent track record for the 19th overall pick in the NFL draft has not be a fantastic one. There have been four Pro Bowlers selected at that spot over the last 15 years, but the only player to make it to more than all-star game has been safety Michael Griffin who retired in 2016. Depending on how you view tight ends, O.J. Howard is the only skills position player taken at No. 19 since 2007. Most often the pick has been an offensive or defensive lineman.

So it’s good to know the history of the pick the New Orleans Saints are working with, along with their first selection at No. 16. Here are the full results of the No. 19 pick over the last 15 years:

2021: LB Jamin Davis, Washington Commanders

2020: CB Damon Arnette, Las Vegas Raiders

2019: DL Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

2018: LB Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

2017: TE O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2016: EDGE Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills

2015: OL Cameron Erving, Cleveland Browns

2014: OT Ja'Wuan James, Miami Dolphins

2013: OT Justin Pugh, New York Giants

2012: DE Shea McClellin, Chicago Bears

2011: CB Prince Amukamara, New York Giants

2010: LB Sean Weatherspoon, Atlanta Falcons

2009: WR Jeremy Maclin, Philadelphia Eagles

2008: OT Jeff Otah, Carolina Panthers

2007: S Michael Griffin, Tennessee Titans

