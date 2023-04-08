The last 15 players drafted No. 3 overall

The Arizona Cardinals possess the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They expect to get a great player. How good a player?

Let’s look back at the last 15 years of players selected third overall.

2022: CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley was drafted by the Texans and dealt with injuries as a rookie. He played in nine games, had a pick and a sack.

2021: QB Trey Lance

Lance was drafted by the 49ers, who gave up three first-round picks to move up to the third pick. He began last season as the Niners’ starting quarterback but got hurt and missed the rest of the season.

2020: CB Jeff Okudah

Okudah was selected by the Lions. He dealt with injuries his first two seasons. Last year he played in 15 games, had 73 tackles, an interception and seven pass breakups.

2019: DL Quinnen Williams

It took until his fourth season, but Williams broke out as a pass rusher. He was a frst-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler after he had 12 sacks in 2022.

2018: QB Sam Darnold

Darnold was drafted by the Jets but will be on hi third NFL team in 2023. He was traded to the Panthers last year and then signed with the 49ers.

2017: DL Solomon Thomas

Thomas was drafted by the 49ers but has since played for the Raiders and Jets. He has only 10 career sacks.

2016: EDGE Joey Bosa

Bosa was drafted by the Chargers and has been every bit the player he was expected to be. He has 60.5 career sacks, has been a four-time Pro Bowler and has had double-digit sacks in four seasons.

2015: EDGE Dante Fowler

Fowler has played for five teams. He was drafted by the Jaguars but has also spent time with the Rams, Falcons and Cowboys.

He has 41 career sacks and only one season with at least 10.

2014: QB Blake Bortles

Bortles was drafted by the Jaguars. He went 24-49 as a starter.

2013: EDGE Dion Jordan

Jordan was a bit of a bust. Drafted by the Dolphins, he only has 13.5 career sacks. He has played for the Dolphins, Seahawks, Raiders and 49ers.

2012: RB Trent Richardson

Richardson only lasted three seasons in the NFL. He rushed for 950 yards as a rookie with the Browns, who took him third overall but finished his career with just over 2,000 rushing yards.

2011: DT Marcell Dareus

Dareus was drafted by the Bills. In a class of superstars, he was the least notable of the top five picks.

He played nine seasons with the Bills and Jaguars and was a two-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro once.

2010: DT Gerald McCoy

McCoy was drafted by Tampa Bay and played nine seasons for them. He made the Pro Bowl six straight seasons for them and was an All-Pro once. He played his final two seasons for the Raiders and Panthers.

2009: EDGE Tyson Jackson

Jackson was drafted by the Chiefs. He played an unremarkable eight seasons for the Chiefs and the Falcons.

2008: QB Matt Ryan

Ryan has had a fantastic career. He was a league MVP. He led the Falcons to the Super Bowl. He was the Falcons’ starter for 14 years and played for the Colts last season.

