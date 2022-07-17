Fans often nickname Clemson “WRU,” and it’s hard to argue against that sentiment.

From DeAndre Hopkins to Hunter Renfrow to Tee Higgins, the NFL is riddled with former Tigers whose talents translated from the college level to the biggest stage in sports.

As passing has become more and more prevalent in college offenses, receivers at Clemson have benefited more than most.

Add in the fact that Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence have been the Tigers’ predominant throwers the past decade, and it’s no wonder why Clemson has kept pumping out great pass catchers.

Arguably the most productive receiver since Dabo Swinney took over the program, Sammy Watkins is Clemson’s all-time receiving leader with 3,391 yards in three years.

Watkins is one of six receivers since 2011 to surpass the three-digit receiving yard mark in a season, and he did it twice.

A handful of receivers will have a chance to join the group in 2022, but for now, here are the last 11 Clemson 1,000 receiving yard seasons.

2020- Amari Rodgers

Russell Costanza-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 1,020

2019- Tee Higgins

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 1,167

2018- Justyn Ross

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Receiving yards: 1,000

2016- Mike Williams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 1,361

2014- Mike Williams

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 1,030

2013- Sammy Watkins

BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff

Receiving yards: 1,464

2012- DeAndre Hopkins

Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 1,405

2011- Sammy Watkins

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 1,219

2007- Aaron Kelly

Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 1,081

2003- Derrick Hamilton

Bart Boatwright/Staff, The Greenville News

Receiving yards: 1,026

1999- Rod Gardner

file, The Greenville News

Receiving yards: 1,084

