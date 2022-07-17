The last 11 Clemson 1,000 receiving yard seasons
Fans often nickname Clemson “WRU,” and it’s hard to argue against that sentiment.
From DeAndre Hopkins to Hunter Renfrow to Tee Higgins, the NFL is riddled with former Tigers whose talents translated from the college level to the biggest stage in sports.
As passing has become more and more prevalent in college offenses, receivers at Clemson have benefited more than most.
Add in the fact that Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence have been the Tigers’ predominant throwers the past decade, and it’s no wonder why Clemson has kept pumping out great pass catchers.
Arguably the most productive receiver since Dabo Swinney took over the program, Sammy Watkins is Clemson’s all-time receiving leader with 3,391 yards in three years.
Watkins is one of six receivers since 2011 to surpass the three-digit receiving yard mark in a season, and he did it twice.
A handful of receivers will have a chance to join the group in 2022, but for now, here are the last 11 Clemson 1,000 receiving yard seasons.
2020- Amari Rodgers
Russell Costanza-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 1,020
2019- Tee Higgins
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 1,167
2018- Justyn Ross
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Receiving yards: 1,000
2016- Mike Williams
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 1,361
2014- Mike Williams
Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 1,030
2013- Sammy Watkins
BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Receiving yards: 1,464
2012- DeAndre Hopkins
Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 1,405
2011- Sammy Watkins
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 1,219
2007- Aaron Kelly
Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports
Receiving yards: 1,081
2003- Derrick Hamilton
Bart Boatwright/Staff, The Greenville News
Receiving yards: 1,026
1999- Rod Gardner
file, The Greenville News
Receiving yards: 1,084
