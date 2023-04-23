The last 10 players selected No. 34 overall

The Arizona Cardinals’ second-round pick is No. 34 overall. They hope to get a potential starter with that selection.

Who has been drafted No. 34 overall in recent years?

Below are the last 10 players selected with that pick.

2022: WR Christian Watson

Watson played in 14 games as a rookie and caught 41 passes for 611 yards an seven touchdowns.

2021: WR Elijah Moore

Moore was traded to the Browns this offseason after two seasons with the Jets.

He has 80 catches for 984 yards and six scores in two seasons.

2020: WR Michael Pittman

Pittman was drafted by the Colts.

He had over 1,000 yards in 2021 and had a career-high 99 catches in 2022.

2019: CB Rock Ya-Sin

The Colts drafted Ya-Sin. They traded him to the Raiders last year. He is free agent and remains unsigned right now. He has missed games every year but has started 38 of 52 games in which he has appeared.

2018: OL Will Hernandez

Hernandez is on the Cardinals and signed a two-year deal to re-sign. He played four seasons for the Giants (they drafted him) and one for the Cardinals.

2017: OL Cam Robinson

Since the Jaguars drafted him in 2017, he has been their starting left tackle.

2016: LB Jaylon Smith

He was drafted by the Cowboys. He would have been a lock in the first round but suffered an injury in his NFL college game, a bowl game.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2019. He had 88 tackles for the Giants in 2022.

2015: OL Donovan Smith

Smith was the Buccaneers’ starting left tackle for eight seasons. He was released this offseason.

2014: DE Demarcus Lawrence

Lawrence is a three-time Pro Bowler with 54.5 career sacks.

2013: WR Justin Hunter

Hunter was drafted by the Titans and lasted in the NFL through 2018.

The most catches he had was 28 in a season and the most yards he had was 498.

