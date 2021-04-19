Who are the last 10 players to be drafted No. 49 overall?

The Arizona Cardinals’ second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft is the 49th overall in the draft. What sort of player can they expect to land with that pick?

A look back over the last decade is a mixed bag. Some have been promising, others have been solid yet others have been forgettable.

Check out the last 10 players selected 49th overall below.





2020: WR Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

He was a very good rookie in 2020. He caught 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added two rushing touchdowns.

2019: LB Ben Banogu, Indianapolis Colts

Banogu has gotten very limited playing time in two seasons, He has yet to make an impact on the team. He has 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 371 defensive snaps.

2018: TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert has turned into a very solid player. In three seasons, he has 137 catches for 1,465 yards and 12 touchdowns.

2017: LB Ryan Anderson, Washington Football Team

Anderson enters his fifth season in the league and signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants as a free agent after four seasons with Washington. He has not been an impact player thus far. He has six career sacks in four seasons and 86 tackles.

2016: DL Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks

After getting released this offseason, Reed signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played five seasons for the Seahawks and has been an impactful starting interior defender. He has 22 career sacks and had a career-best 10.5 in 2018. He also has had 58 quarterback hits and 22 tackles for loss in 72 career games.

2015: OL Mitch Morse, Kansas City Chiefs

Morse has not been a Pro Bowler but he has been a starting center for the last six seasons. He played four seasons for the Chiefs before signing a four-year free agent deal with the Buffalo Bills.

2014: TE Jace Amaro, New York Jets

Amaro had a huge season in 2013 for Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech. He was drafted by the Jets but never panned out. He was okay as a rookie, catching 38 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns. But he missed the 2015 season on injured reserve. He was cut by the Jets and signed by the Tennessee Titans, where he played three games in 2016. He has not played since.

2013: DT Johnathan Hankins, New York Giants

Hankins has not been a Pro Bowler but has been a starter in the league every year after his rookie season. He played four seasons for the Giants, one for the Indianapolis Colts and now returns to the Las Vegas Raiders for his fourth year with them.

2012: DT Kendall Reyes, San Diego Chargers

Reyes has not played since 2016. He was a starter for the Chargers for three of the four seasons he played there. He split 2016 between Washington and Kansas City.

2011: OL Ben Ijalana, Indianapolis Colts

