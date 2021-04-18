Who have been the last 10 players drafted No. 16 overall?

The Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. There are a lot of directions they can go with their selection, but what types of players have been selected No. 16 overall in the past?

Below are the last 10 years of players selected at No. 16.





2020: CB A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

Terrell was the pick for the Falcons last year. As a rookie, he had 74 tackles, an interception and seven pass breakups. He started all 14 games he played.

2019: DE Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

Burns has been a productive pass rusher for two seasons. He has 16.5 sacks in two years for the Panthers. He had nine last season and forced three fumbles.

2018: LB Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills

Edmunds has been a Pro Bowler each of the last two seasons. He had 119 tackles and two sacks last season.

2017: CB Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Humphrey has been a Pro Bowler for the last two seasons and was an All-Pro in 2019. He had a league-leading eight forced fumbles in 2020.

2016: OT Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions

Decker has been the Lions' starting left tackle since he was drafted. He has not been a Pro Bowler but has been as solid as could be. He signed a five-year, $59.65 million contract extension with the Lions in September.

2015: CB Kevin Johnson, Houston Texans

Johnson is still in the league but he hasn't been great. He spent four seasons with the Texans and only started 18 games in four years. Then he spent a year with the Buffalo Bills, a year with the Cleveland Browns and he signed this offseason with the Tennessee Titans. He has one career interception.

2014: OL Zack Martin Dallas Cowboys

Martin has been one of the league's best guards ever since coming into the league for the Cowboys. 2020 was his first season not being selected to the Pro Bowl and he has been a four-time first-team All-Pro.

2013: QB. E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills

Manuel is a bust. He has not played since 2017. He started 10 games as a rookie and then eight the rest of his career.

2012: DE Quinton Coples, New York Jets

Coples hasn't played since 2015. He had 16.5 sacks in his first three seasons for the Jets but was waived during the season in 2015, picked up by the Miami Dolphins, cut in the 2016 offseason, signed by the Rams and then cut before the season.

2011: DE Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Football Team

Kerrigan is a free agent this offseason and has not yet signed with a team. He played 10 seasons for Washington. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and has 95.5 career sacks.

