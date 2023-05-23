Who was the last 1,000-yard rusher for each NFL team?

A grand event

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

When was the last time a back on each NFL team reached four figures in rushing yards? It isn’t the same as when the league had fewer games in the regular seasons but 1,000 yards is still a nice, round figure.

Arizona Cardinals

David Johnson, 2016: 1,239 yards.

Atlanta Falcons

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Allgeier, 2022: 1,035 yards.

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson, 2020: 1005 yards.

Buffao Bills

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

LeSean McCoy, 2017: 1,138.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Carolina Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Christian McCaffrey, 2019: 1,387 yards.

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields, 2022: 1,143 yards.

Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene-The Enquirer

Joe Mixon, 2021: 1,205 yards.

Cleveland Browns

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb, 2022: 1,525.

Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Pollard, 2022: 1,007 yards.

Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Phillip Lindsay, 2019: 1,011 yards.

Detroit Lions

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jamaal Williams, 2022: 1,006 yards.

Green Bay Packers

USAT

Aaron Jones, 2022: 1,121 yards.

Houston Texans

Carlos Hyde, 2019: 1,070 yards.

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor, 2021: 1,811 yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne, 2022: 1,125 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

2017, Kareem Hunt: 1,327 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs, 2022: 1,653.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Chargers

Melvin Gordon, 2017: 1,105 yards.

Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Todd Gurley, 2018: 1,251 yards.

Miami Dolphins

Jay Ajayi, 2016: 1,272.

Minnesota Vikings

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin Cook, 2022: 1,173 yards.

New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson, 2022: 1,040 yards.

New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Ingram, 2017: 1,124 yards.

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley, 2022: 1,312.

New York Jets

Chris Ivory, 2015: 1,070 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders, 2022: 1,269 yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris, 2022: 1,034 yards.

San Francisco 49ers

Frank Gore, 2014: 1,106 yards.

Seattle Seahawks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kenneth Walker III, 2022: 1,050 yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug Martin, 2015: 1,402 yards.

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry, 2022: 1,538 yards.

Washington Commanders

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Gibson, 2021: 1,037 yards.

Story originally appeared on List Wire