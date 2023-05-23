Who was the last 1,000-yard rusher for each NFL team?
When was the last time a back on each NFL team reached four figures in rushing yards? It isn’t the same as when the league had fewer games in the regular seasons but 1,000 yards is still a nice, round figure.
David Johnson, 2016: 1,239 yards.
Tyler Allgeier, 2022: 1,035 yards.
Lamar Jackson, 2020: 1005 yards.
Buffao Bills
LeSean McCoy, 2017: 1,138.
Christian McCaffrey, 2019: 1,387 yards.
Justin Fields, 2022: 1,143 yards.
Joe Mixon, 2021: 1,205 yards.
Nick Chubb, 2022: 1,525.
Tony Pollard, 2022: 1,007 yards.
Phillip Lindsay, 2019: 1,011 yards.
Jamaal Williams, 2022: 1,006 yards.
Aaron Jones, 2022: 1,121 yards.
Carlos Hyde, 2019: 1,070 yards.
Jonathan Taylor, 2021: 1,811 yards.
Travis Etienne, 2022: 1,125 yards.
2017, Kareem Hunt: 1,327 yards.
Josh Jacobs, 2022: 1,653.
Melvin Gordon, 2017: 1,105 yards.
Todd Gurley, 2018: 1,251 yards.
Jay Ajayi, 2016: 1,272.
Dalvin Cook, 2022: 1,173 yards.
Rhamondre Stevenson, 2022: 1,040 yards.
Mark Ingram, 2017: 1,124 yards.
Saquon Barkley, 2022: 1,312.
Chris Ivory, 2015: 1,070 yards.
Miles Sanders, 2022: 1,269 yards.
Najee Harris, 2022: 1,034 yards.
Frank Gore, 2014: 1,106 yards.
Kenneth Walker III, 2022: 1,050 yards.
Doug Martin, 2015: 1,402 yards.
Derrick Henry, 2022: 1,538 yards.
Antonio Gibson, 2021: 1,037 yards.