LASK vs Liverpool live: score and updates from the Europa League

06:03 PM BST

16 min LASK 1 Liverpool 0

Jurgen Klopp looks stunned more than angry. A proper pearler.

06:00 PM BST

GOAL!

LASK 1-0 Liverpool (Flecker) Needlessly conceded corner, Konate’s error costing Liverpool there. The corner is driven to the right of the D with the box packed. Flecker cushions it superbly then absolutely hammers a half-volley from 18-20 yards hard and flat into the corner. Super strike.

05:59 PM BST

12 min LASK 0 Liverpool 0

Doak dribbles down the right, burning past Luckenederm employing a nifty step-over, but Andrade knocks his cross behind for a corner. Tsimikas takes it short, gets it back to change the angle and arrows a cross towards the back post.

Ziereis makes a terrific defensive header back-pedalling to deny Van Dijk.

05:57 PM BST

10 min LASK 0 Liverpool 0

Long ball up the inside right from Van Dijk sails over Doak’s head and out for a goal-kick.

Liverpool fans head east - REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

05:54 PM BST

8 min LASK 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool probe down the left with Diaz and Tsimikas but double back to switch it to the right. Some nice touches from Doak but he concedes the free-kick when his last attempted pass, seeking Elliott, is cut out.

05:52 PM BST

6 min LASK 0 Liverpool 0

Tsimikas bends in the inswinger from the right with his left, more floaty than whipped and Van Dijk can only nod it tamely back across goal. LASK scramble it away.

05:51 PM BST

5 min LASK 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool corner on the right when Gravenberch’s long cross, teed up by Endo’s cute pass, is headed behind by Flecker.

05:50 PM BST

4 min LASK 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool shift the ball up the inside-right for Nunez to chase, which he does and shoots as it drops as he enters the box but the angle is too acute and he flays it into the hoardings.

05:49 PM BST

3 min LASK 0 Liverpool 0

Flecker shows his better side by earning a corner for LASK when his cross hits Tsimikas. Horvath has two goes at it, the first knocked behind for its sequel which ends up with Van Dijk blocking Jovicic’s half-volley from the edge of the area.

05:48 PM BST

1 min LASK 0 Liverpool 0

After a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the Morocco earthquake and Libya’s floods, Liverpool kick-off, dressed up as Prince circa 1985. Kelleher tries a long diagonal chip up the right that comes back at Liverpool. Kelleher slides it back into midfield for Gravenberch who is scythed down by Flecker.

05:43 PM BST

Lots of flag waving from the home crowd

Black and red. Nice, too, as the Europa League anthem plays. Not exactly a banger this one

05:42 PM BST

Here come the teams

Lask in white with three vertical black stripes down the right. ‘LASK would have dreamt of playing Liverpool,’ Owen says now. Make it stop.

05:41 PM BST

'A cup final for every team with Liverpool in town' klaxon

From Michael Owen. TNT Sports is really spoiling us with its punditry.

05:30 PM BST

Klopp on LASK's strength

“Both wing-backs can throw the ball out of the stadium, we have to defend well.”

05:21 PM BST

Taking on opponents who play in black and white

Liverpool have decided, obviously, to wear a lilac strip.

It’s Lilac Time for the Gaffer, too. He would never ask his players to do something he wouldn’t do himself:

Lilacpool play LASK at 5.45pm - REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

05:08 PM BST

Universal fan experience

“Reduce Ticket Prices!” - few of these around Linz. The universal language of football fans feeling fleeced. pic.twitter.com/ksLltAOD9s — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) September 21, 2023

05:07 PM BST

Klopp the spoofer

Fair play to Klopp for some world class bluffing in his pre-match press conference when he knocked down the idea of ‘fringe’ players being given their chance. To be fair, there were always strong indications Ben Doak would make his first European start while Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo need this chance to build their sharpness. The inclusion of Caoimhin Kelleher and Kostas Tsimikas – capable as they have proven in domestic cups – speaks rather more to where the Europa League sits in Klopp’s priorities.

04:52 PM BST

Your teams in black and white

LASK Lawal; Ziereis, Andrade, Luckeneder; Flecker, Jovicic, Horvath, Renner; Ljubicic, Zulj, Havel.

Substitutes Bello, Taloverov, Kone, Balic, Usor, Ljubic, Stojkovic, Mustapha, Ba, Goiginger, Siebenhandl, Darboe.

Liverpool Kelleher; Bajcetic, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas; Elliott, Gravenberch, Endo; Doak, Nunez, Diaz.

Substitutes Alisson, Jaros, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Robertson, Matip, Quansah.

Referee Marco Di Bello (Italy)

04:41 PM BST

Ben Doak starts for Liverpool

Read all about him:

Ben Doak’s agent, Jackie McNamara, admits to a miscalculation when making a bold claim about Liverpool and Scotland’s exciting young winger. “I said when he signed for Liverpool he would be in the first team within a year,” says McNamara. “I was wrong. He did it within four months, and it only took that long because he had a few injuries.”

Read the full article here

04:34 PM BST

After all that ... Klopp makes 11 changes

The subs are the starting XI vs Wolves plus third keeper Vítezslav Jaros.

04:09 PM BST

Preview

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Liverpool’s return to the Europa League for the first time since they were beaten by Sevilla (natch) in the 2016 final. That was Jürgen Klopp’s first, partial season at Anfield and far from sulking the 2018 Champions League-winning manager and three-times runner-up (once with Dortmund) is savouring this competition and targeting winning it. No trophy snobbery here, which is refreshing to hear.

“I think we all have to make sure that we all respect the competition in the right manner, that we respect the opponents in the right manner,” he said at his press conference last night. “I would love to go to the final, obviously, but I have no clue if we can reach that because there will be a lot of fantastic football teams in between us and that target, so we have to make sure we perform.” To that end, he insists, he does not envisage this as the perfect opportunity to blood youngsters. “We have real talent there, but it is not experimental. I think if we don’t get hit by an injury crisis then we should have enough players to field Thursday and Sunday a top team, and that’s pretty much the idea.” Only Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago of their established players have been left at home to continue their rehab but will no doubt make their European bows for the season in later group games against Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse.

Once they had sloughed off the fatigue of flying back from international duty in their early match against Wolves on Saturday, Liverpool rolled the home side over in the second half, striking with clinical cruelty, the very opposite of Wanderers’ first-half profligacy. They were similarly clinical in their comeback victory over Newcastle and were surgically devastating against a very good Villa side before the international break. Five days on from their last game, they should be in fine fettle.

As for LASK, who finished third in last year’s Bundesliga and are in the same place after seven games of the current Austrian league season, Bronko Jovcic’s second-half goal in the away leg secured Die Laskler a 3-2 aggregate victory over Zrinjski Mostar in the play-off round. Didi Kühbauer, their head coach last season, was dismissed in the summer after a disagreement over recruitment. The proceeds from the sale of the Japan winger Keito Nakamura to Reims for £10 million have not been reinvested in transfer fees and they line up this evening with half a dozen Bosman signings hoping, as ever, to punch above their weight.