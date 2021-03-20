Lasher, Vandals beat Vikings

Mar. 20—HILLSBORO, Ore. — Freshman forward Maddy Lasher had two goals as the Idaho women's soccer team rolled to a 5-0 Big Sky Conference victory against Portland State at Hillsboro Stadium on Friday.

"This was a great team win," UI coach Jeremy Clevenger said. "I felt we have been playing well and it was only a matter of time when the goals came. This will give us a lot of confidence going forward."

Freshman midfielder Hannah Alfaro added two assists for Idaho (1-4, 1-2 Big Sky), which scored three times in the first half and cruised. Senior midfielder Kaysie Bruce, senior forward Myah Merino and freshman forward Ariel Loften all also had goals for the Vandals, who held a 16-7 edge in shots.

Junior Avrie Fox made two saves in the first 82 minutes of action, while sophomore Hallie Byzewski didn't face a shot in the final seven-plus minutes. Enya Hernandez made five saves for Portland State (0-3, 0-3).

The two teams play again at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Idaho 3 2—5

Portland State 0 0—0

Idaho — Kaysie Bruce, 23rd.

Idaho — Myah Merino, 33rd.

Idaho — Ariel Lofton (Hannah Alfaro), 44th.

Idaho — Maddy Lasher (Alfaro), 75th.

Idaho — Lasher, 78th.

Shots — Idaho 16, Portland State 7. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 2, Hallie Byzewski 0. Portland State: Enya Hernandez 5.

Washington 2, WSU 1

SEATTLE — Washington State gave up the deciding goal with 18 seconds left and dropped a Pac-12 match to rival Washington.

Karlee Stueckle's shot from the top of the box trickled through goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto's fingers.

Makamae Gomera-Stevens of the Cougars (6-1-2) had tied the score with an unassisted goal in the 73rd minute.

Ruby Hellstrom scored in the seventh minute for the Huskies (6-1-2), who have won back-to-back games against WSU for the first time since 1996 and 1997.

Washington St. 0 1—1

Washington 1 1—2

Washington — Hellstrom (Yates), 6:31

WSU — Gomera-Stevens, 72:29

Washington — Stueckle, 89:42

Shots — WSU 6, Washington 12

Saves — WSU 4, Washington 0

TRACK AND FIELD

UI's Leonard wins twice

SPOKANE — Grady Leonard of Idaho won the men's discus and hammer at the Whitworth Essential Invite outdoor track meet.

Area placers

MEN

400 — Spencer Barrera, UI, 47.98.

800 — Lorenz Hermann, UI, 1:51.29.

5000 — Dwain Stucker, UI, 14:48.46. 2, Michael McCausland, UI, 15:02.73.

400 hurdles — Alex Ayers, UI, 53.58. 2, Deyondre Davis, UI, 53.59. 3, Cole Alexander, UI, 56.22.

1600 relay — Idaho (Hermann, Ayers, Barrera, Davis) 3:20.58.

High jump — Joseph Ruddell, UI, 6-8.

Triple jump — Zach Nunis, UI, 48-9 1/2

Discus — Grady Leonard, UI, 160-5

Hammer — Grady Leonard, UI, 197-6.

Javelin — Leon Menten, LC, 207-10.

WOMEN

400 — Camryn Crouch, UI, 57.08.

800 — Anna Pecha, UI, 2:16.62.

1500 — Malaina Thacker, UI, 4:3251.

400 hurdles — Ashley Britt, LC, 1:04.26.

400 relay — Idaho (LyDay, Crouch, Martin, Stoehr) 47.30.

1600 relay — Lewis-Clark State (Horsley, Kalmbach, Smith, Britt) 4:03.66.

High jump — Julia Hayes, UI, 5-6.

Long jump — Airiana Dargan, UI, 17-6.

Triple jump — LyDay Taylor, UI, 39-9 1/4.

Shot put — Hannah Ringel, UI, 48-10 1/4.

Discus — Delaney Warren, LC, 130-3.

Hammer — Keeley Rasmussen, UI, 167-3.

Javelin — Maelyn George, WSU, 141-2.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

WSU's Ly-Nguyen honored

FAIRFAX, Va. — Washington State junior Savanna Ly-Nguyen is one of 10 women selected as a finalist for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar award, it was announced by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.

The honor recognizes outstanding minority young men and women who have distinguished themselves in academics and athletics. Students must maintain at least a grade-point average of 3.5, are a sophomore and are active on the campus or in the community.

Ly-Nguyen has the Cougars' top record this season at 11-1 and carries a 3.95 grade-point average as a neuroscience major. She volunteers time at Circles of Caring, a day program in Pullman.

The award will be announced April 29.