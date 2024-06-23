LaShawn Merritt, Portsmouth native and 15-time gold medalist, holds youth track camp in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – 20 Years ago, LaShawn Merritt was a rising star in the world of Track & Field. He won the 400 meter at the World Junior Championships in 2004. After that, his star shined even brighter when he reached the pinnacle of the sport in 2008. The Portsmouth native won two gold medals in Beijing, one in the 400 meter and one in the 4×400.

Between the Olympic Games and World Championships, Merritt went on to win 15 gold medals. Cementing his legacy as one of, if not the, most decorated Olympian in Hampton Roads history.

Retired since 2021, Merritt is now sharing his knowledge with the next generation of track athletes.

More in the video above.

