Las Vegas Xfinity race: Ty Gibbs steals win in final laps

Ty Gibbs took the lead from Las Vegas native Noah Gragson off a restart with six laps to go and went on to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Gibbs took advantage of a push from Justin Allgaier to clear Gragson for the point. He then pulled away and beat Gragson to the checkered flag by nine-tenths of a second.

Series champion Daniel Hemric finished third. Josh Berry finished fourth. Allgaier completed the top five finishers.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Gragson was out-hustled for the win, but between him, Berry and Allgaier, JR Motorsports still put three in the top five. … Sheldon Creed and Brett Moffitt were involved in an incident at Lap 30 (see below), but rallied to finish seventh and eighth respectively.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: On Lap 3, contact from Gibbs sent Ryan Sieg into the Turn 4 wall, inflicting significant damage to Sieg’s car. During the red flag period (see below), Sieg and Gibbs had a conversation on pit road about the incident. In comments to Fox Sports, Sieg was asked if everything was settled between them today and responded: “I don’t think so. We’ll find out.”

When the race resumed, they were in proximity of each other on Lap 30. Sieg attempted to run Gibbs up into the Turn 4 wall, but instead spun himself out and collected Creed and Moffitt. That spelled the end of Sieg’s day.

Here's a look at what happened between @RyanSiegRacing and @TyGibbs_ shortly after the restart. pic.twitter.com/6k8yDvRi4A — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 5, 2022

NOTABLE: During a debris caution at Lap 16, rain drops began to fall at the track. Soon after, the rain turned into snow flurries, which led to a red flag stopping the race at Lap 19. The red stayed out for nearly 42 minutes before the race resumed under caution. The race went green again at Lap 23.

NEXT: Phoenix Raceway – Saturday, March 12, 4:30 p.m. ET, FS1

