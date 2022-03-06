Ty Gibbs won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

RESULTS: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Gibbs earned his fifth career Xfinity win in only his 21st series start.

According to Racing Insights, he becomes only the third driver to accomplish that feat. The others: Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip (seven wins in 21 starts) and Ryan Newman (five in 21 starts).

Las Vegas native Noah Gragson finished second. Series champion Daniel Hemric finished third.

Gragson’s JR Motorsports teammates, Josh Berry (fourth) and Justin Allgaier (fifth) completed the top five.

Las Vegas Xfinity race results originally appeared on NBCSports.com